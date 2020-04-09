Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Reveal Why They May Be Postponing Their Wedding

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
The coronavirus is disrupting everything, and possibly celebrity nuptials.
Like so many other engaged couples around the world, Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Alex Rodriguez has been impacted by the outbreak.
While the couple hasn't officially disclosed whether or not they have postponed their wedding, the superstar actress revealed that COVID-19 did affect their plans.
"Actually, [Coronavirus] did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now," Lopez said while appearing on an at-home episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it's something that we're gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."
The couple was in the midst of planning a summer 2020 wedding. During the interview, she continued, "Right now, it's kind of making lemonade out of lemons," she said. "It's a terrible time for all of us and a weird time and a scary time, [an] anxious time. We don't know what's going to happen. But having a reconnection with the family and Alex and not having to run around so much is kind of nice, too. So, making the best of it."
J-Rod seems to be taking full advantage of this downtime at home in Miami, making TikTok videos and spending quality time with their children.
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS