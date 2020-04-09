Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Reveal Why They May Be Postponing Their Wedding

"Actually, [Coronavirus] did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now," Lopez said while appearing on an at-home episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it's something that we're gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."

The couple was in the midst of planning a summer 2020 wedding. During the interview, she continued, "Right now, it's kind of making lemonade out of lemons," she said. "It's a terrible time for all of us and a weird time and a scary time, [an] anxious time. We don't know what's going to happen. But having a reconnection with the family and Alex and not having to run around so much is kind of nice, too. So, making the best of it."