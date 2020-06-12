Zaya Wade Wears A Purple Wig To Her Medieval 13th Birthday Which Also Doubled As A Pride Celebration

Written by Tweety Elitou

Zaya Wade is living her best life! On May 29, the young lady quietly entered the teen years, celebrating her 13th birthday, and now images are surfacing of a Modern Medival celebration. While we are not sure exactly sure when the extravaganza took place, we do know that the photos were posted on June 11, just in time to observe LGBTQ Pride Month.

In the photos, Zaya rocked an emerald green mantle-like dress with yellow and black baroque pants. She accented her royal medieval look with lilac braids adorned with a golden crown. RELATED | Dwyane Wade And Zaya Wade Debut Matching Dyed Hair—And We Love It Her father Dwyane Wade also dressed for the occasion with neon pink hair, while her bonus-mom Gabrielle Union wore a stylish floral frock complemented with long braids and a golden leaf halo.

On the teenager’s birthday, Union, 47, posted a sweet mommy-daughter photo on Instagram, along with a touching birthday tribute.

“Happy Birthday baby!!! I can't believe you are 13!! @zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up every day and fight. When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and every day knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired, and celebrated.” RELATED | ‘It Feels Great’: Zaya Wade Describes Coming Out In First Interview Since Announcing She’s Transitioning The proud father, 38, also shared a heartfelt message to his daughter. “I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️ I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth, and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life.”

He continued, “In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat, you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and every day of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️”

We love it. It is always a good feeling to see families supporting each other with love and pride. Join us in wishing Zaya a happy belated birthday!