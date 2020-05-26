Dwyane Wade And Zaya Wade Debut Matching Dyed Hair—And We Love It

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya Wade switched up their looks and we’re loving it!
D. Wade’s 12-year-old daughter debuted new pink hair in a recent TikTok video. Apparently, her dad wanted to join in on the fun, so he had his wife Gabrielle Union's hairstylist, Larry Sims dye his hair too! The retired NBA player had blonde, pink, and now red hair all in a matter of a week!!
D. Wade likes to “switch it up,” according to his Instagram caption that read: “𝑊ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑘 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑦𝑜𝑢-- 𝑆𝑤𝑖𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑖𝑡 𝑢𝑝! #𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑒 #𝑅𝑒𝑑𝐻𝑎𝑖𝑟𝐷𝑜𝑛𝑡𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑒."
In their viral TikTok video, Dwyane slowly walks into a pool before the video cuts to him sitting behind the wheel of a car alongside his daughter, who’s rocking light pink hair.
“@zayawade and @dwyanewade snapped,” Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram alongside the stylish video.
This family is so undeniably fly!
