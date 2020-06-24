FKA Twigs Takes Quarantine Workout To New Level By Pole Dancing In Her Livingroom

FKA Twigs has been practicing her pole dancing skills for the past few years, and her moves are awe-inspiring.

Showing how she's been keeping fit in lockdown, Twigs shared a video on Instagram dancing to Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game' in her living room. Not only nailing the choreography, but she also showed off her best aerial moves, all of which require strength and skill. She could've easily starred alongside J.Lo and Cardi B in 'Hustlers' with these moves!

Twigs captioned the clip: 'my body, my craft, thank you @cteagz for the sweet combo x.'