Lori Harvey's Boxing Video Leaves The Internet Drooling And A Little Scared

She has been getting busy in quarantine.

Published 20 hours ago

Lori Harvey is staying on her fitness goals. 

This past weekend, she took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her workout routine. And according to this video, she may have a future in boxing if she wanted to.

Since being in quarantine, the influencer has posted several videos to her Instagram working out at DogPound Gym, A hotspot for celebrities in L.A. In her latest video, Lori does a boxing combination with her trainer and sis didn’t miss one step. 

My good sis got hands 🥊

Lori even convinced one of her best girlfriends, Elisa Johnson, to attend a session. These ladies are putting that work in.

We’re glad that Lori found a cool hobby. I guess we found out the secret to her snatched waist!

#LoriHarvey getting her fitness grind on 💪🏾

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage,)

