Meghan Markle's Mom Moves Into The $18 Million LA Mansion Her Daughter Shares With Prince Harry To Help With Baby Archie

After publically stepping down from their royal duties , the famous couple and their 1-year-old son Archie moved into Tyler Perry ’s $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, and from the sounds of things, the Duke and Duchess are doing quite well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to Los Angeles earlier this year have proven to have its benefits.

Filled with luxe amenities, the eight-bedroom home not only provides enough space for the family of three but also provides enough room to house Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, who reportedly moved in.

“Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry, and Archie,” a source told Us Weekly. “This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”

How lovely! We are sure the first-time mom couldn’t be more fond of the living arrangements.

According to the source, the 63-year-old grandmother spends lots of time with her grandson. She even “gets up in the morning and reads to him (Archie).”