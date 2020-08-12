Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Son Archie Is Already In Swimming Lessons

Since leaving the U.K., 14-month-old Archie had learned to swim when he was just a few months old, via swimming lessons after the proud parents watched YouTube videos on infants holding their breath underwater.

According to their upcoming biography, Finding Freedom , written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the former royal couple has settled into a Los Angeles, California home and is raising their son, Archie, with pure love and joy. Although reps for the couple have said that Meghan and Prince Harry were not interviewed for the book and did not contribute to the tale, insiders close to the couple recall milestone events that have happened since their son's birth, including who they enlisted as Archie's godmother.

Swimming wasn't the only landmark event for Archie. At the same time, he was an infant. Apparently, during his time in South Africa, Archie "continued to achieve new milestones, including mimicking the sound of animals during their stay at the High Commissioners residence in Cape Town."

Either way, Archie is growing up quickly right before our eyes. His mother, Meghan, certainly agrees. As Meghan told a friend, according to Finding Freedom," '[Parenthood is] a handful, but every moment is so precious."

Like any proud parent, she gushes to friends about how the little royal is in 'the ninetieth percentile for height.' They detail: 'She eagerly offered to pull out her phone to show some of the many photos she had of her boy.'

Meghan and Harry have also enlisted Izzy May, former Burberry director of communications and close friend to the couple as Archie's godmothers.

We love that the former royals are settling into their lives out of the spotlight well. We can't wait to get our hands on that book. You may preorder it here.