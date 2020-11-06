Floyd Mayweather's Daughter, Yaya Mayweather Has Epic Gender Reveal Baby Shower

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Congratulations! to Iyanna Yaya Mayweather and her rapper boyfriend, NBA Youngboy. The 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram live on Thursday, November 5, to show off her baby shower, which also worked as a gender reveal.
Yaya wore a white one-piece shorts bodysuit, with a pair a Bottega Veneta mules. Her hair was pulled into a low ponytail with a long braid as she posed in front of a blue teddy bear theme backdrop that says, "It's A Boy!"
The baby shower was held in Houston, where NBA Young boy resides. It had a comfort food theme that was displayed on a glittery blue menu card. It read: “Iyanna & Kentrell’s Baby Shower 2020”. It included fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese, red beans, and candied yams. Cornbread also made a list, along with many desserts.
Yaya showed off her grand dessert table, which highlighted beautiful cake pops, blue sugar cookies, puffs, and a stunning three-tier cake.
It doesn't look like Yaya's dad, Floyd was in attendance. Her mother, Melissia hosted the shower for her baby girl. She posted a photo with Yaya with a caption that read: " Always and Forever."
We're not sure when Yaya is due to give birth, but it looks like it's sooner rather than later.
(Photo: Getty Images)
