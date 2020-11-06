Floyd Mayweather's Daughter, Yaya Mayweather Has Epic Gender Reveal Baby Shower

Congratulations! to Iyanna Yaya Mayweather and her rapper boyfriend, NBA Youngboy. The 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram live on Thursday, November 5, to show off her baby shower, which also worked as a gender reveal. Yaya wore a white one-piece shorts bodysuit, with a pair a Bottega Veneta mules. Her hair was pulled into a low ponytail with a long braid as she posed in front of a blue teddy bear theme backdrop that says, "It's A Boy!"

The baby shower was held in Houston, where NBA Young boy resides. It had a comfort food theme that was displayed on a glittery blue menu card. It read: “Iyanna & Kentrell’s Baby Shower 2020”. It included fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese, red beans, and candied yams. Cornbread also made a list, along with many desserts. Yaya showed off her grand dessert table, which highlighted beautiful cake pops, blue sugar cookies, puffs, and a stunning three-tier cake.

It doesn't look like Yaya's dad, Floyd was in attendance. Her mother, Melissia hosted the shower for her baby girl. She posted a photo with Yaya with a caption that read: " Always and Forever." We're not sure when Yaya is due to give birth, but it looks like it's sooner rather than later.

Written by BET Staff