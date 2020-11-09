A Cutie!: Fabolous And Emily B's Infant Daughter Makes Her Modeling Debut At 4-Weeks-Old

Emily B and Fabolous ’ baby girl has us swooning! Recently, the couple posted this adorable photo of their newborn daughter Journey Isabella dressed up as a mermaid—and it may be the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Photographed by Jessie Marrero, the 4-week-old looked too precious as she angelically slept through the photoshoot wearing a custom crocheted ensemble and headband by Pinky Tinks Boutique.

We especially loved how the little one looked completely unbothered as she lounged on her custom mini sofa by Gorecki Lukas Handcrafted.

FYI: Baby Journey made her grand debut on October 10.