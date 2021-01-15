Raven-Symoné And Her Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Share Intimate Details About Their Married Life

Seven months later, actress Raven-Symoné and her wife social media manager Miranda Pearman-Maday are still basking in the outpour of love they received from those who supported their union.

"We weren't prepared for how fast it took off and how many people showed love,” Raven-Symoné explained to Entertainment Tonight about using Instagram to go public about their private wedding ceremony last summer.

For those who may not remember, it was back in June of 2020 when the multi-talented star surprised her Instagram fans with images from her intimate nuptials.