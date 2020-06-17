Raven-Symoné Celebrates Pride Month By Honoring Wanda Sykes And RuPaul

Pride Month is upon us, and Raven-Symoné, who is an advocate for LGBTQ rights, is naming a few people who’ve inspired her.

In a segment presented by Good Morning America, the actress revealed her list, and among it, were Wanda Sykes and RuPaul.

"It's important to look at these trailblazers because they took on conversations that got us where we are today," Raven explained.

When it comes to Sykes, Raven-Symoné says that her classiness is what makes her special.

“She has lived her truth for so long and she does it in such a way to where it’s not like bashing you over the head,” she said. “It’s like ‘I’m this, I’m this.’ It’s such a classy way. It gave me inspiration on how to live my life in truth. So watching her, I never felt like she was hiding.”

In addition, RuPaul inspired Raven-Symoné’s love of drag.

“RuPaul deserves everything positive. He’s been an anchor for the LGBT community since he stepped on the scene,” she said.

“One of the reasons RuPaul is a trailblazer and on my list of influential people because he brought drag to middle America and showed it for what it is. It’s entertainment. It is talent. It is artistry. I know for me, I go to drag shows all the time, and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ And I learn because it’s an artist. It doesn’t matter what your underneath looks like. It’s about what you present on stage and am I entertaining you? And that’s what I love about drag queens.”

Watch the full segment below.