Raven-Symoné Announces She’s Married

Written by Paul Meara

Raven-Symoné is a married woman! In a series of Instagram posts, the 34-year-old actress/producer announced the news on Thursday (June 18) first by teasing that something big had just happened to her. “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” she captioned a picture of her holding a wine glass.

Then, in a second post, Raven-Symoné revealed a pic of her new wife, Miranda Maday and her during a sweet moment. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a*****e!!!”

Finally, Raven-Symoné thanked everyone involved in her new union which from her photos appears to have taken place in her backyard. “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” she wrote.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Pearman-Maday works as a social media manager for Off The Menu, an L.A. based publication and is the former executive assistant to the President of Universal Studio. She is a graduate of UCLA. Pearman-Maday also shared pics from the big day on her Instagram Story. In one of them, Raven kissed her new wife on the cheek as they sat in a car, while another photo gave a full-length view of their wedding outfits. See those pictures here. Congrats to the new couple!