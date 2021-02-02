Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s 3rd Birthday With A Party Fit For A Princess

Written by Tira Urquhart

The Kardashian-Jenner's are known for throwing extravagant parties, and even though there are Covid-19 restrictions, that didn't stop Kylie Jenner from pulling out all the stops to make her daughter Stormi feel special on her birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kylie revealed that the original plan for the annual "Stormiworld" extravaganza had been "canceled," but that she was still going ahead with a "cousin party" involving "all of her family."

"Stormiworld 3 is canceled for obvious reasons, but I still went all out for Stormi at my house, and we're doing a cousin party for her and all her cousins and my family, which will be amazing," Kylie said.

The birthday girl wore a pink tutu gown and tiara in honor of her big day. Kylie and Travis Scott were smiling while singing happy birthday to their baby girl surrounded by the Kardashian-Jenner family. RELATED | Charitable Baby!: Stormi Webster Wears An Army-Green Cargo Jumpsuit To Assist In Her Dad's Houston Toy Drive

There were a pink castle backdrop and pink velvet chairs for guests, along with an assortment of candy and ice cream resembling a candy shop. They dined on Raising Cane's chicken tenders and French fries and enjoyed milkshakes.

Even though they didn't have Stormi's world, the blow-up slide with Stormi's face on it was located in the backyard where the girl of the hour played with bubbles and twirled in her tutu.