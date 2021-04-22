Michael B. Jordan Dishes On The PDA He Shares With Model Girlfriend, Lori Harvey: 'I Am Extremely Happy'

Written by Tweety Elitou

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's relationship is filled with love, happiness, and lots of travel! Keep scrolling to find out what inspired the Black Panther actor to finally open up about his relationship, including why he's "extremely happy." Since making their relationship "Instagram Official" back in December, the lovebirds have quickly topped our #couplegoals list. Photographed showing major PDA during their couple's ski trip, who can blame fans for swooning?

Often secretive about his love life, while chatting with People Magazine, Michael revealed his motivation for publicly displaying intimate moments with the 24-year-old model and stepdaughter of talk show host Steve Harvey. RELATED | Daddy Approves!: Steve Harvey Says That He Can't Find Anything Wrong With Michael B. Jordan

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," the 34-year-old entertainer explains about sharing his relationship status for the first time. "I am extremely happy."

He continued, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work." Since posting the heartwarming footage on the snowy Utah slopes, the handsome couple has enjoyed lots of quality time together, including lavish bae-cations, holidays, and even birthdays. Cheers to Black love!