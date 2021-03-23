Daddy Approves!: Steve Harvey Says That He Can't Find Anything Wrong With Michael B. Jordan

If dad approves, then he's a keeper has always been the motto for dads and their daughters.

Well, it looks like the same goes for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan. Steve Harvey was recently on the Ellen Degeneres show where he mentions that he likes Lori and Michael together.

"I have tried not to like him," the game show host said on a clip of the show posted to YouTube Monday. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I can dig in . . . 'cause I done got rid of all of them."

