Based out of Atlanta, 21 Savage rose in prominence as a rapper, songwriter and producer after gaining notoriety on the underground scene with his 2015 mixtape, The Slaughter Tape. His followup album Savage Mode launched the MC to the national stage in 2016, with its lead single "X" and a guest feature on Drake's 2016 single "Sneakin" cementing him as a rising star. In 2017, he dropped his first studio album Issa Album to much fanfare, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with his song "Bank Account" securing him his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. He achieved his first number one single with his feature on Post Malone's 2017 hit "Rockstar", which was nominated for two awards at the 61st Grammy Awards.