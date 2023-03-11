Soul Train Awards 2023: 8 Times 21 Savage Unleashed on a Sultry Beat
11/16/2023
Get ready for a night of music, rhythm, and recognition as the “Soul Train Awards” 2023 gears up to honor the brightest talents in the industry.
24:22
BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Westside Gunn Talks "And Then You Pray For Me"
Westside Gunn talks about his creative process behind his "Pray for Paris" sequel.
11/03/2023
15:38
Soul Train Awards 2023: Mariah the Scientist Talks New Album + Beef with Virgos
Mariah the Scientist's new album "To Be Eaten Alive" features Young Thug, 21 Savage and Vory.
11/06/2023
33:51
A "Too Good to Be True" Conversation with Rick Ross
Rick Ross chats about his new project with Meek Mill and his latest business move with Gamma.
11/13/2023
02:31
Soul Train Awards 2023: Top 7 Ashanti Hits That Defined the 2000s
The 2000s marked a significant era in the music industry. It also witnessed the rise of many influential artists, and among them, Ashanti shined brightly.
11/13/2023
02:38
Soul Train Train Awards 2023: 5 Reasons Why Brent Faiyaz is Changing the R&B Game
Brent Faiyaz is unquestionably at the forefront of a transformative wave in the R&B music scene. With a distinct sound that seamlessly fuses traditional R&B sensibilities with a modern, avant-garde approach, he's ushering in a new era for the genre.
11/13/2023
05:16
Soul Train Awards 2023: A Salute to Missy ElliottBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A look at her cultural influence, her musical dominance, and finally receiving the recognition she so aptly deserves.
11/13/2023
28:42
City Girls Talk "RAW" and Ignore the Haters
Yung Miami and JT talk about their favorite songs off their new album and secrets to staying focused.
11/13/2023
04:28
Soul Train Awards 2023: 6 Jazmine Sullivan Songs That Take You on an Emotional Rollercoaster
Few artists have the range and the type of presence that make you want to bust the windows out of your ex’s car, tell someone how much you love them, and speak your mind like Jazmine Sullivan.
11/16/2023
02:33
Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Times Victoria Monét Proved That Her Pen Game was Vicious
Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét has consistently demonstrated her ability to craft unforgettable tunes.
11/16/2023
03:07
Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Lizzo Tracks Guaranteed to Get You on the Dance Floor
If there is one artist who can get you moving on the dancefloor, it is Lizzo. From her hit funk song, “Juice,” to “About Damn Time,” it is clear that Lizzo knows how to start any party and keep it going.
11/16/2023
01:33
11/16/2023
02:03
Soul Train Awards 2023: Unearthing 5 Hidden Sultry Gems From T-Pain
Beyond the mainstream hits, the Florida native has contributed several sultry singles to R&B and soul music.
11/16/2023
01:17
Exclusive Clip: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Describes His Latest Explosive Role in “EXPEND4BLES”
The clip is also available on November 21 and can be found on the bonus features on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.
11/16/2023
16:17
Soul Train Awards 2023: Raiche Talks New Music and Finding Her Voice
Raiche's new single "Half & Half" is out now.
11/29/2023
21:18
Soul Train Awards 2023: "I'm a Big Stevie Wonder Fan!" Kalan.frfr Talks Inspiration and New Music
Kalan.frfr got his start working with Yandy Smith.
12/01/2023
21:06
Styles P Talks Plant-Based vs. Vegan Living and Getting Wiser in the Rap Game
Styles P delves into the nuances of plant-based versus vegan diets while sharing candid insights on the challenges and wisdom gained from growing older in the ever-evolving world of rap.
12/07/2023
28:40
Soul Train Awards 2023: DIXSON Talks New Hits, Pharrell, Chance the Rapper & The Voice
DIXSON talks new music, collaborations with Pharrell and Chance the Rapper, and his journey from The Voice contestant to a successful artist.
12/07/2023
04:03
Behind The Fashion: A Great Day To Dance
We're taking an in-depth look at how hip-hop fashion inspired the looks for 'A Great Day to Dance' featuring wardrobe stylist Neishea Lemle.
12/20/2023
13:55
A Great Day to Dance
In celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, BET brought together some of the dancers and choreographers who’ve made major moves through five decades, from the legends to leaders of the new school.
12/20/2023
04:30
Exclusive Premiere: Watch Damian Marley's Video For Rendition of George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'
Marley's new video was shot entirely in San Palenque de Basilio, Colombia.
01/11/2024
00:30
Bob Marley: One Love Trailer
Follow the struggles Bob Marley faced on his journey to share his powerful music with the world in Bob Marley: One Love, in theaters February 14.
02/07/2024
00:30
Don't Miss America in Black Season 2 America in BlackS1
The groundbreaking news series America in Black is back for Season 2, Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on BET.
02/05/2024
00:30
Madam Is Ready for War on All the Queen's Men
Madam discovers new betrayals and takes ruthless action to maintain her status as the ruler of Eden on All the Queen's Men Season 2, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/11/2024
02:26
Bob Marley: One Love Looks Back at the Man and the Myth
Trace the life and struggles of reggae musician Bob Marley as he brought his message of peace and unity to the world in Bob Marley: One Love, only in theaters February 14.
01/11/2024