D-Black da Ghana Bwouy (born Desmond Kwesi Blackmore) is a Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur who serves as the United Nations' celebrity ambassador in Ghana. He shot onto the scene in 2008 with a groundbreaking collaborative effort with partner Kewku T, entitled Target Practice. Their singles "Move" and "Breathe" earned them a place among Ghana's rap elite. D-Black turned solo in 2010 with Music, Love and Life. He won Hip-Hop Song of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards 2011 for the album's single "Get on the Dance Floor," allowing his English language raps to step across continents.