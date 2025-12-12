Atlanta's Fake Veneer King Hit with 113 Counts

This week, Atlanta's self-proclaimed "top veneer specialist" is in hot water after prosecutors hit him with 113 criminal counts for running an unlicensed dental hustle that raked in over $4 million, according to Channel 2 Action News .

Brandon Dillard built a flashy Instagram-friendly empire promising perfect smiles. However, Dillard reportedly has never held a Georgia dental license.​

He was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on November 21 for illegally performing veneers, fillings, and brace removals unlicensed.

Clients shelled out thousands per procedure at his "A List Smiles Atlanta" spot in northeast Atlanta, only to end up with chipped teeth, abscesses, pain, and discoloration.

One victim, Kristi Brown, dropped $3,000 on veneers and planned more work until her real dentist flagged the botched job.

“He kept asking, ‘Who did this?’” she said to WSB-TV, referring to her actual dentist. “‘You need to be careful. Did he have a dentist certificate?’ I was like, I don’t remember seeing any of that. I should have known,” Brown said.

Prosecutors say Dillard's scheme kicked off around 2021.

Though it gets murkier: Dillard also reportedly charged up to $6,000 a session for "training courses" teaching others to become "veneer techs" or specialists.

The charges stack up with one Georgia RICO violation, 54 counts of theft by deception, 24 for unlicensed dentistry, two for unlicensed medicine, 21 batteries, six drug possessions, and more.​

Fulton County Deputy DA Will Wooten didn't mince words. "He’s never been a dentist. And as much as he may want to play one on Instagram, he is not one,” he said.