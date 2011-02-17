The younger brother of R&B star Brandy, Ray J has carved out a unique niche for himself within pop culture. First as a singer, and then—after his homemade sex tape with a then-unknown Kim Kardashian became a porn sensation—as a reality TV star. His VH1 series For the Love of Ray J became wildly popular, boosting Ray J’s music career. He also starred opporiste his sister on Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business. The singer is set to release his fifth album, Raydiation 2, in 2012, as well as star in another reality show which will reportedly include footage of his releationship with pop icon Whitney Houston; whom he dated before her sudden 2012 death.