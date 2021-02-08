Pastor Mike Jr. Secures the Artist of the Year Award 08/01/2021
Pastor Mike Jr. accepts the award for Artist of the Year at the Stellar Awards 2021.
Performance
01:17
Stellar Awards 2021Jason Clayborn and Hezekiah Walker - "You're All I Need"
Jason Clayborn and Bishop Hezekiah Walker perform their song "You're All I Need" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/02/2021
Speech
01:10
Performance
01:52
Stellar Awards 2021Tye Tribbett - "So Good"
Host Tye Tribbett performs his song "So Good" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
Performance
02:38
Stellar Awards 2021Pastor Mike Jr. - "Amazing"
Pastor Mike Jr. performs his track "Amazing," a worship-inspired cover of Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy."
08/01/2021
Performance
01:32
Stellar Awards 2021Jekalyn Carr - "Jehovah Jireh"
Host Jekalyn Carr performs her track "Jehovah Jireh" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
Exclusive
06:43
Stellar Awards 2021Will Stellar Awards Guests Get Their Church Cards Revoked?
Jose Torres stops by the blue carpet at the Stellar Awards 2021 to throw Bible trivia at attendees like Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Maverick City Music, Master P and more.
08/01/2021
Performance
01:55
Stellar Awards 2021CeCe Winans - "Never Lost"
CeCe Winans takes the Stellar Awards 2021 stage to perform her praise and worship single "Never Lost.”
08/01/2021
Performance
01:55
Stellar Awards 2021Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music - "Movin' On"
Singer-songwriter Jonathan McReynolds joins forces with Mali Music for their track "Movin' On."
08/01/2021
Performance
01:10
Stellar Awards 2021Terrian - "Stayed On Him (Isaiah 26:3)"
Singer-songwriter Terrian performs her single "Stayed On Him (Isaiah 26:3)" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
Speech
01:03
Stellar Awards 2021Kierra Sheard-Kelly Scores Song of the Year Award
Kierra Sheard-Kelly gives a shout-out to rapper Master P while accepting the State Farm Song of the Year Award for her single "Something Has to Break (Live)."
08/01/2021
Performance
01:40
Stellar Awards 2021Jonathan McReynolds - "Grace"
Singer-songwriter Jonathan McReynolds performs his song "Grace" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
Speech
00:33
Stellar Awards 2021J.J. Hairston Nabs Choir of the Year
Singer, songwriter and choir director J.J. Hairston accepts the award for Choir of the Year for his album "Not Holding Back."
08/01/2021
Speech
01:21
Stellar Awards 2021Tramaine Hawkins Accepts the Aretha Franklin Icon Award
Tramaine Hawkins accepts the Aretha Franklin Icon Award for her far-reaching impact on gospel music.
08/01/2021
Performance
01:57
Stellar Awards 2021Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann and More Honor Tramaine Hawkins
Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann and Avery*Sunshine pay tribute to Aretha Franklin Icon Award recipient Tramaine Hawkins with a performance of her song "Goin' Up Yonder."
08/01/2021
Highlight
01:06
Stellar Awards 2021Tramaine Hawkins Receives the Aretha Franklin Icon Award
Singer Tramaine Hawkins is honored with the Aretha Franklin Icon Award for her outstanding contributions to gospel music at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
Speech
00:27
Stellar Awards 2021Jonathan McReynolds Wins Male Vocalist of the Year
Chicago singer-songwriter Jonathan McReynolds accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year at the Stellar Awards 2021 for the album "People."
08/01/2021
Performance
00:55
Stellar Awards 2021JOKIA - "Yahweh"
Singer-songwriter JOKIA graces the Stellar Awards 2021 stage for a performance of her song "Yahweh".
08/01/2021
Performance
01:56
Stellar Awards 2021Pastor Mike Jr. - "Big"
Pastor Mike Jr. performs his single "Big" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
Performance
01:53
Stellar Awards 2021Maverick City Music - "Jireh"
Maverick City Music performs their song "Jireh" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
