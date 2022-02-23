Black Woman Says She Was Forced To Move On Delta Flight For White Passengers 03/02/2022
Camille Henderson reportedly had to move for the passengers who claimed to have first-class tickets but couldn't produce them.
01:07
Illinois Teen Says He Was Bribed By Cops With McDonald's Into Confession
Martell Williams, who was wrongly accused in a shooting, demands a public apology.
02/23/2022
01:30
A Kansas City Detective Who Was Convicted Of Killing A Black Man, Remains Free Even After Sentencing
Eric Devalkenaere fatally shot Cameron Lamb in Dec. 2019 but will stay out of jail on bond while appealing, though he hasn't started the appeal yet.
02/24/2022
01:28
Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's Suing Whoopi Goldberg, LeBron James And Others
"[Whoopi] called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that," he said on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
02/24/2022
01:27
GUILTY! Federal Jury Convicts Former Minneapolis Police Officers of Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng officially contributed to George Floyd's death even though they had a chance to stop it.
02/25/2022
01:18
Breonna Taylor’s Sister Ejected From Court For Wearing Shirt Calling For Arrests Of Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting
Ju'Niyah Palmer's t-shirt reportedly read "Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor," and was deemed inappropriate to wear in front of jurors because it could create bias.
02/25/2022
01:20
Colin Kaepernick’s New Initiative Will Offer Secondary Autopsies To Families Of ‘Police-Related’ Incident Victims
The initiative's goal is to ease concerns about the objectivity and reliability of initial autopsies to mitigate the risk of evidence manipulation and potential bias.
02/25/2022
01:24
Sister Of HBCU Student Charged In Deadly Multiple On-Campus Stabbings
Prosecutors say the fatal stabbing of Jawine Evans was premeditated because Nydira Smith allegedly drove over 1 hour with a knife "to join in a fight with the intent to kill."
02/28/2022
01:21
Harlem Woman's Body Found In Storage Container, Cousin Charged With Murder
Khalid Barrow, 21, was arraigned on Feb. 27 and charged with second-degree murder and three counts of concealment of a human corpse of his cousin.
03/01/2022
01:31
Father And Daughter Who Blamed Panhandler For His Wife's Murder Sentenced To Prison
Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed to death in 2018, and prosecutors convinced a jury that he committed the crime and his daughter helped cover it up.
03/02/2022
01:09
Young Dolph's Memorial Caretaker Reportedly Shot And Killed
Jeremiah Taylor was reportedly found dead on Getwell Road, and the Memphis police are now looking for suspects in the fatal shooting.
03/02/2022
01:32
Report: Alpo Martinez Was Killed During Road Rage Incident, Not Betrayal
Shakeem Parker was already being held at Rikers Island for a prior gun case when he was indicted on murder charges for the Oct. 2021 slaying.
03/03/2022
01:24
Louisville Ex-Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor Death Found Not Guilty Of Wanton Endangerment
Brett Hankison was not charged for Taylor's death, but instead for endangering the lives of Taylor's neighbor and his pregnant girlfriend, during the botched raid.
03/04/2022
01:15
Man Identified By Shoes In TikTok Video Busted For Robbery Spree In Detroit Area
Investigators recognized the white Nike sneakers Chozen Terrell-Hannah, who has more than 151,000 followers, wore in a dance video, the FBI says.
03/04/2022
01:13
Brittney Griner's Wife And Others Calls For Russia To Release WNBA All-Star
The Russian Federal Customs Service detained Griner at Sheremetyevo Airport after agents allegedly discovered hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage.
03/07/2022
01:14
Former Kansas City Cop Sentenced In Death of Cameron Lamb
Eric DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years behind bars for the 2019 shooting.
03/08/2022
01:18
New Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Torture And Killing Of Two Children, College Student Over Facebook Post
Jeremy Arrington was a suspect in a previous shooting and sexual assault case. One of the stabbing victims had reposted an alert about him on social media.
03/08/2022
01:15
Black Law Student Says A White Sheriff Deputy Mistook Her For A Defendant
A sheriff's deputy reportedly prevented Brooklyn Crockton from entering a courtroom after allowing other attorneys to enter, saying, "Are you the defendant?"
03/09/2022
01:25
After A Century, The U.S. Senate Unanimously Passes Emmett Till Antilynching Act Of 2022
In other news, "Emmett Till, A New American Opera" is headed to John Jay College in New York City.
03/09/2022
01:20
Black Woman's Scalp Torn Off By Police K-9 During Violent Arrest, Body Cam Footage Shows
"The dog is biting me," Talmika Bates shouts in the video, where she can also be heard saying, "Mama, my whole brain is bleeding."
03/10/2022
