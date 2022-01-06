The Kickback Couch - Baby Daddy Groundhog Day
06/01/2022

The panel hits play to watch Lloyd show up at Ms. Pat's door, and everyone cracks up at the different ways the family imagines they'd react to the surprise visit.

Watching

Exclusive
04:29

The Kickback Couch - Baby Daddy Groundhog Day

The panel hits play to watch Lloyd show up at Ms. Pat's door, and everyone cracks up at the different ways the family imagines they'd react to the surprise visit.
06/01/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello

While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00

Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+

A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00

Welcome to the Black Hamptons

New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

BET Her Supports Suicide Prevention Week

Watch original short films about struggling in silence and the lasting impacts of past traumas when BET Her Presents: The Lifeline premieres September 10 at 10/9c on BET Her.
08/19/2022