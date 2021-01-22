Steakhouse Apologizes to Black Couple in New Orleans For Automatically Adding Tip And Lying 03/05/2021
Watching
01:21
Kwame Kilpatrick Reunites With His Family After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence
Kwame Kilpatrick was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2013; President Trump commuted the former Detroit mayor’s sentence.
01/22/2021
01:32
Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Explains Her Mantra Before Every Performance
The 22-year-old Harvard grad reading her poem "The Hill We Climb" was one of the most talked-about moments of the inauguration and will undoubtedly go down in history.
01/22/2021
02:02
Attorney Ben Crump Praises Grand Jurors Decision To File Petition To Impeach AG Daniel Cameron
A petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was filed on Jan. 22 by three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case.
01/26/2021
01:32
Living the Dream: Mandela Barnes
As the first African-American to serve as a lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes advocates for those systematically left behind.
02/01/2021
02:15
Black Lives Matter Nominated For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Norwegian parliament member Petter Eide announced on Jan. 29 that he nominated the organization to underscore the link between the fight for racial justice and peace.
02/01/2021
01:18
Charges Dropped In Central Park ‘Karen’ Case
Cooper was sent to a therapy facility that provided psychoeducation and therapy services.
02/17/2021
02:09
George Floyd Trial: Barbed Wire Fencing Barricade Installed Around Minneapolis Courthouse
The city is anticipating protests and unrest at the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
03/02/2021
02:12
6 Dr. Seuss Books Will No Longer Be Published Because Of Racist Images
A 2019 study shows that fifty books by Dr. Seuss had 43 out of 45 characters of color with "characteristics aligning with the definition of Orientalism."
03/03/2021
01:50
Chicago Suburb’s Black Residents Explain Why They Are Due Reparations
The Chicago suburb has a history of systemic racism that has left its Black citizens disenfranchised, supporters say.
03/03/2021
01:27
Texas Governor Opening The State And Ending Mask Mandate
Less than 7 percent of Texans have been fully vaccinated.
03/04/2021
02:07
Steakhouse Apologizes to Black Couple in New Orleans For Automatically Adding Tip And Lying
Staff at the Steakhouse falsely told the Black couple that adding a tip was restaurant policy.
03/05/2021
01:53
Maia Chaka Makes History For Black Women In The NFL
She calls her new position “an honor.”
03/08/2021
02:14
William Peace University Star Basketball Player Suspended For Reacting To Racial Slurs
Lauryn Cross faced continuous harassment from other players.
03/09/2021
02:17
Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker Scores Major Legal Victory
He faced charges of assault and attempted murder of a police officer.
03/09/2021
01:53
‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Inspires Bill To Drop J. Edgar Hoover’s Name From FBI Headquarters
Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee wants the name of the controversial former head of the agency removed from the Washington D.C. building.
03/10/2021
03:53
5 Things To Know About Incoming Attorney General Merrick Garland
The new top law enforcement officer has an extensive agenda facing him as he takes the new job.
03/11/2021
01:22
Breonna Taylor Honored With Billboard Outside Louisville Police Headquarters
The project was paid for by SisterSong and BLM Louisville.
03/12/2021
01:35
Marcia Fudge Becomes HUD Secretary, Faced With Challenges of Pandemic on Housing in America
The former congresswoman pledged to prioritize helping people left with loss of income due to the economic effects of coronavirus.
03/12/2021
01:29
She Did That! Mellody Hobson
The chair of the Starbucks board of directors helped launch Project Black to invest in sustainable minority-owned businesses.
03/12/2021
02:11
Ben Crump, Members Of The Norman High School Basketball Team Speak Out Following Announcer’s Racist Rant
“Racism has no place in this world,”
03/16/2021
