Meagan Good's Annual Holiday Family Talent Show Could Feature Songs By Whitney Houston 12/20/2021
She and her loved ones know how to bring down the house!
Watching
04:27
Harlem Youth Take Charge of Their Community
Get Connected Youth Conference brought hundreds of young folks to Harlem to participate in educational workshops and entertainment.
04/30/2013
01:06
Ambassador of the Week: Miles Gamble
Harlem activist is passionate about the human condition in urban spaces.
04/14/2015
01:54
Creative Artillery: Harlem Habadashery Uses Fashion to Create a Community
Kells Barnett talks about how his boutique sparks change.
07/08/2015
01:10
Meagan Good Reveals Marriage Prayer That Led to DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good has revealed what led her to her now preacher husband DeVon Franklin and shared the coveted prayer that brought them together.
04/30/2020
02:00
BET Awards '20: Sprinkle Of Black Love At The BET Awards
We could all use a smile right now.
06/10/2020
05:23
'All The Queens Men:’ Christian Keyes On Why Club Eden Is Like Magic City
Based on his book ‘Ladies Night,' the actor, writer and producer says this passion project has been in the making for more than 10 years.
10/11/2021
07:03
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges Reveals Motivation Behind New Animated Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’
Inspired by his oldest daughter, the series follows a young, Black girl named Karma who teaches kids about the power of creativity, community, and compassion.
10/15/2021
09:50
‘All The Queens Men’: Eva Marcille Reveals Which Celebs Inspired Her In Her Portrayal Of Madam
The actress also recalls the moment Tyler Perry called to explain she got the part.
10/22/2021
04:20
'Queens:' Eve Hints At How Her Real Life Mirrors Her Character On New ABC Show
The actress, rapper and mom-to-be explains why the series comes across so authentically.
10/25/2021
03:05
'All The Queens Men:' Eva Marcille Reveals Which Celeb Divas Get Automatic Invitations To Club Eden
The actress plays Madam on the show, the powerful boss lady in charge of a popular male exotic dance club.
10/25/2021
01:06
Rev. Jesse Jackson Celebrates His 80th Birthday In Harlem
His family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the National Action Network headquarters, founded by Rev. Al Sharpton, to salute the civil rights icon.
10/25/2021
03:11
'Colin in Black & White:' Ava DuVernay Hints At Why Kaepernick Netflix Series Is Special
The acclaimed director offers insights into the series' racial tropes and experiences faced by the former NFL quarterback on his way to a professional career.
10/29/2021
03:22
'Colin in Black & White:' Jaden Michaels Reveal How He Discovered His Own Sense Of Blackness
The actor plays former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during his teenage years in the new Netflix series.
11/01/2021
01:14
Alpo Martinez, Who Inspired Cam'ron's "Paid In Full" Character, Killed In Harlem Drive-By Shooting
Police found Martinez, who was struck multiple times in the arm, chest, and chin sitting behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram truck.
11/02/2021
05:05
Tori Kelly On Connecting With Pharrell On 'Sing 2'
Playing Meena in the animated film, Kelly says anything Pharrell touches "turns to gold."
12/16/2021
06:53
‘Harlem:’ Meagan Good Reveals How Whoopi Goldberg Was A Safe Space For Her On Set
The actress who plays Camille on the Prime series also shares the personal connection she shares with her character.
12/17/2021
06:30
Meagan Good's Annual Holiday Family Talent Show Could Feature Songs By Whitney Houston
She and her loved ones know how to bring down the house!
12/20/2021
03:17
Michael B. Jordan Says He Answered Fast When Denzel Washington Called About The Role
Based on a memoir by Dana Canedy, the actor stars as late 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King who was killed in the Iraq war but left a journal for his son as a guide for his life.
12/21/2021
04:03
'A Journal For Jordan:' Denzel Washington And Dana Canedy Discuss The Impact Of The Film
The romantic drama is based on the memoir 'A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor' by Pulitzer-prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy.
12/21/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021