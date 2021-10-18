Expensive and Exclusive: Rick Ross, Saweetie and Lil Baby 07/09/2021
No other stars in hip hop drip harder than Rick Ross, Saweetie and Lil Baby, and since they know how to market themselves, they've earned their superstar lifestyles.
BET Awards 2021Staycations: What to Bring and Where to Go
Amanda Booz offers tips on planning your next staycation, from setting the right mood to taking on a new project, learning a new skill or exploring your hometown, presented by Smirnoff.
10/18/2021
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards 2021Power Moves: The Year of the Black Woman
Showcasing strength, versatility and power, BET celebrates multitalented women like Queen Latifah, Naturi Naughton, Jada Pinkett Smith and H.E.R.
07/12/2021
Exclusive
04:27
BET Awards 2021#Serving - Girl Like Me
Find out how artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan and Lizzo have put self-love, sexuality and body positivity center stage and celebrated all women throughout their careers.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
05:12
BET Awards 2021#Serving - Lookin' Like a Snack
Whether performing live or winning big at awards shows, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Tank know how to serve up some candy whenever they take the stage.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
04:00
BET Awards 2021#Serving - The Couple That Puts in Work
Hip-hop power couple Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are a shining example of what it looks like when significant others love and support each other.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
03:48
Exclusive
04:08
BET Awards 2021Big Bag Bussin' - Hip Hop's Royal Couples
Learn about the lavish lifestyles of hip hop's power couples, from Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's designer drip and exclusive rides, to Cardi B and Offset's extravagant jewelry and gifts.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
03:45
BET Awards 2021#SquadGoals - Young Money, Outkast and Migos
All recipients of the BET Award for Best Group, the members of Young Money, Outkast and Migos prove there's power in numbers in hip hop.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
04:44
BET Awards 2021Nadeska Alexis on Why Music Journalism Is for Self-Starters
As part of the BET Awards and AT&T 5G Dream Team, music journalist Nadeska Alexis discusses the importance of being flexible and resilient in her work, and staying on the forefront of her industry.
07/02/2021
Exclusive
03:02
BET Awards 2021Just Blaze Remembers His Road to Fame
Just Blaze reflects on the grit and determination it took for him to succeed in the music industry, as he mentors aspiring producers in the Next Up Music Challenge, presented by Nissan.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
09:22
BET Awards 2021Influencers to Watch
From fashion influencers to TikTok stars, Nyla Symone highlights the content creators who kept the internet spinning and the memes flowing this past year.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
03:26
BET Awards 2021Ebony Brown Is Fashionably Fearless
As part of the BET Awards and AT&T 5G Dream Team, stylist Ebony Brown talks about keeping up with a fast-paced career, finding fashion inspiration in her grandma and landing her dream job.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
02:28
BET Awards 2021How Aliya Janell Stays Productive with a Chaotic Schedule
As part of the BET Awards and AT&T Dream Team, celebrity choreographer Aliya Janell shares her tips for staying confident and motivated while working in a fast-paced, intimidating industry.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
03:29
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Lil Durk
Learn about Lil Durk's rise to fame, including his childhood on Chicago's South Side, how he used social media to gain popularity and his collaboration with Drake on "Laugh Now Cry Later."
06/30/2021
Exclusive
02:08
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X plays by his own set of rules and has infiltrated pop culture, but his controversial single "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" proves he's not done breaking the internet.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
04:00
BET Awards 2021Bumped & Curled
From straight and pulled back to wigs and headpieces, hair is essential to any red carpet look, and for stars like Lil' Kim, Tamar and Elephant Man, it can be an extension of their moods.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
03:04
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Cardi B
Cardi B's social media presence and time on Love & Hip Hop New York made her a fan-favorite reality TV star, but her mixtapes landed her a record deal and catapulted her to global fame.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
02:36
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion ascended to superstardom after the release of her massive hit "Savage," and since then she has teamed up with stars like Beyonce and Cardi B and received many accolades.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
02:51
BET Awards 2021The Come-Up - Saweetie
From social media rap star to A-lister collaborator in the studio and on screen, look back at Saweetie's rise to success across hip hop and Hollywood.
06/30/2021
