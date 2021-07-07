Skai Jackson Addresses Body Altering Accusations After Posting This Viral Bikini Photo 07/30/2021
The actress sets the record straight after posting a bikini photo and receiving a comment calling her out for having curves.
Trendy! Saweetie Matches Full Set To Her New Car And Other Gorgeous Celebrity Nail Art
The "My Type" rapper celebrated her birthday in style!
07/07/2021
01:06
These Ladies Slayed The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet In Stunning Dresses
From Queen Naija to Jazmine Sullivan and Ashanti, these women slayed the 2021 BET Awards red carpet.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
02:47
Dads Share Important Lessons Learned from Their Fathers
Lance Gross, Fred Whitaker Jr. and Tim Weatherspoon reflect on all the ways a father figure's care has no limits, including lessons learned on having pride in your individuality.
07/13/2021
Exclusive
02:03
The Power of Leading by Example
Tim Weatherspoon discusses his father's influence on his own son, Lance Gross shares his dad's impact as a provider, and Fred Whitaker Jr. remembers his father and grandfather's words of wisdom.
07/13/2021
Exclusive
02:46
Celebrating a Father Figure's Care
Fred Whitaker Jr., Lance Gross and Tim Weatherspoon share advice they received from their dads and grandfathers, and explain how they pass the same wisdom down to their kids.
07/13/2021
01:24
Willow Smith Inspired Jada Pinkett Smith's Freshly Shaved Head and More Displays Of Their Unbreakable Bond!
“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” Pinkett Smith said in an Instagram caption where she's twinning with her 20-year-old daughter.
07/14/2021
Exclusive
05:47
Grilling Secrets with Heinz and Chef Jernard Wells
Joined by RonReaco Lee, chef Jernard Wells teaches tricks for throwing down on the grill using Heinz ingredients and discusses Real Men Cook, a celebration of fatherhood and family recipes.
07/19/2021
01:06
Michelle Williams Takes On Auntie Duty With Kelly Rowland’s Son, Noah
From the KarJenners to the Knowles sisters, we love how supportive these aunties are of their nieces and nephews!
07/27/2021
01:00
6 Times Jordyn Woods Wowed The Internet With Her Jaw-Dropping Curves
Rising like a phoenix from the ashes, the model-influencer continues to make boss moves with her apparel line and a lash collection with Eylure.
07/28/2021
01:45
Exclusive: Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Dominique Dawes Says Simone Biles Made The Right Decision
The 1996 champion says she understands the immense pressure at this competition level and why Biles withdrew.
07/29/2021
01:11
Skai Jackson Addresses Body Altering Accusations After Posting This Viral Bikini Photo
The actress sets the record straight after posting a bikini photo and receiving a comment calling her out for having curves.
07/30/2021
01:48
JT Gifts Lil Uzi Vert A $83K+ Truck And A Metallic ATV For His Birthday, Plus Other Celebrity Luxury Gifts
Money can’t buy happiness, but it can afford some really PRICEY gifts that us regular folks could only dream of.
08/03/2021
01:09
Meet Caramel Curves, A Women-Only Motorcycle Crew That Set Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Campaign Ablaze
We love the celebration of curves for Rihanna’s new lingerie collection.
08/04/2021
01:02
Tammy Rivera Rings In Her Birthday In A Sexy Swimsuit And Other Times She's Shown Off Her Curves
The former 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' star turnt up with her family and friends for her 35th birthday and body goals doesn’t even begin to describe!
08/05/2021
01:20
H.E.R. Takes Off Her Signature Shades For An Intense Boxing Workout At The Gym
Plus, see other celebrities who are living a healthy lifestyle!
08/06/2021
Exclusive
06:39
The Beauty Shop: Celebrating Black Beauty and Strength
Amanda Booz asks Black creators V. Bozeman, Jesseca Dupart and Susan Oludele to imagine their happy places and wish each other prosperity in this conversation presented by Toyota.
08/16/2021
Exclusive
06:39
Black Creators Envision Bright Futures
Amanda Booz asks Black creators V. Bozeman, Jesseca Dupart and Susan Oludele to imagine their happy places and wish each other prosperity in this conversation presented by Toyota.
08/16/2021
01:12
Lizzo: A Photo Gallery Celebrating The Fashion, Style, And Beauty Of The 'Good As Hell' Singer
Take a look at the occasions Lizzo proved she’s 100% that fashionista!
08/20/2021
01:09
LeToya Luckett And Trey Songz Link Up For A Family Playdate In New York City, And The Footage Is Too Adorable!
Plus, see other celebs with their families!
08/23/2021
01:04
How Celebrities Stunt With Grillz At The BET Hip Hop Awards
Grillz have long been a status symbol for hip-hop artists, and there has never been a shortage of mesmerizing custom mouthpieces on the BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet.
08/23/2021
