Third Cop Charged In George Floyd Killing Is Out Of Jail 07/06/2020
Tou Thao, 34, is the third fired Minneapolis police officer who was charged in the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd has now been released from Hennepin County jail.
Watching
01:10
Atlanta Man Fatally Shot In Wendy's Drive-Thru By Police
Atlanta resident Rayshard Brooks was reportedly shot and killed by police on June 12 during a struggle with officers in a Wendy's drive-thru line.
06/15/2020
01:29
Hanging Deaths Of Two Black Men Spur Demands For Probes
Two hangings deaths of Black men in separate incidents in California are causing skepticism about what really happened to them after they were found weeks apart.
06/16/2020
01:09
Aunt Jemima Gets Name Change After Years Of Racist Imagery
After 131 years of using racist imagery, Quaker Oats, the company that owns Aunt Jemima, announced the brand is getting a name change.
06/18/2020
01:04
Rayshard Brooks Shooting: DA Announces Murder Charges
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has charged Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, with felony murder.
06/18/2020
03:05
Juneteenth 2020: 7 Things to Know About June 19th
It's the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the abolishment of slavery.
06/19/2020
Exclusive
03:14
BET News Special12 Days of Pride - My Stereotypes
Musician Shea Diamond, writer George M. Johnson, sculptor Leilah Babirye and choreographer Jeremy McQueen talk about the stereotypes they've had to overcome as LGBTQ+ artists.
06/24/2020
02:16
BET Awards '20: International Global Good Recipient Winner
French activist Assa Traor has been announced as the 2020 BET International Global Good recipient by BET International Networks.
06/26/2020
01:36
Georgia Signs Hate Crime Bill After Ahmaud Arbery Killing
On June 26, Kemp stood in front of lawmakers at the State Capital to sign the new bill which received largely bipartisan support.
06/29/2020
01:28
Black Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death Claims Self-Defense
J. Alexander Keung has pleaded not guilty and is claiming self-defense after being charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
07/01/2020
01:37
8-year-old Girl Fatally Shot Near Rayshard Brooks Memorial
Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while she was riding in a car with her mother and a friend as they were trying to pull into a parking lot near the Rayshard Brooks Memorial.
07/06/2020
01:12
00:59
Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on July 6 that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She gave further details of her diagnosis on CNN with Chris Cuomo.
07/07/2020
01:26
Hate Crime Charge For Pair Who Painted Over BLM Mural
Two residents of Martinez, California have been charged with a hate crime among other misdemeanor vandalism charges for painting over a Black Lives Matter mural outside a courthouse, according to the East Bay Times.
07/08/2020
00:52
Atlanta Mayor Signs Executive Order Requiring Face Masks
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has signed an executive order that requires face masks or coverings to be worn in the city of Atlanta.
07/09/2020
01:15
Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama To Speak At 2020 Girl Up
Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama have joined forces with Girl Up, a leadership initiative that works to inspire young women to fight for gender equality and social change.
07/09/2020
00:55
Joy Reid Is Cable's First Black Woman Prime Time Anchor
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid is making major moves within her news organization, going from the weekend spot into a primetime, weekday slot.
07/13/2020
01:20
Atlanta Mayor Responds To Governor's Mask Lawsuit
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is responding to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's lawsuit to stop her mask mandate in her city to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
07/17/2020
02:21
John Lewis: In His Own Words
As we mourn the passing of a civil rights icon, BET reflects on his most powerful quotes.
07/18/2020
01:35
President Obama Remembers John Lewis
The civil rights icon and congressman passed away on July 17 from pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.
07/20/2020
01:45
ATL Mayor Says Gov. Trying To Stop Her From Talking to Press
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed a 124-page lawsuit against her as their two offices debate over the state's COVID-19 response.
07/21/2020
