The Walls Group - "Come In"

06/08/2023

The four siblings of The Walls Group gather in a recording studio to express their past regrets and invite God into their lives and hearts in the stripped-down music video for "Come In."

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Performance
05:17

The Walls Group - "Come In"

The four siblings of The Walls Group gather in a recording studio to express their past regrets and invite God into their lives and hearts in the stripped-down music video for "Come In."
06/08/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:07

Average Joe Trailer

A man's life is upended when he learns his deceased father stole $10 million from the Russian mafia on the BET+ original series Average Joe, streaming June 26.
06/13/2023
Trailer
00:30

America in Black Covers the Culture
E1

The leading voices in the community are covering the biggest stories impacting Black culture today and tomorrow on America in Black, with an all-new episode Sunday, July 2, at 10/9c.
06/05/2023
Trailer
00:30

America in Black Is Dedicated to Black News Stories

America in Black offers a new vision of journalism, focusing on relevant stories concerning Black life and news that often goes underreported from other sources, airing Sunday at 10/9c.
06/05/2023
Trailer
00:30

BET Awards 2023 Will Be a Night to Remember
BET Awards 2023

Join the legends of hip hop at one of culture's biggest nights, where the year's most exciting artists take the stage and claim top honors, airing live on Sunday, June 25, at 8/7c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:45

Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Back on BET+

Donnie Simpson returns after 25 years with captivating interviews and celebrity guests on the BET+ original revival of Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, streaming now.
06/01/2023