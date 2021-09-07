Prophet The Artist - "Bruce Lee" 07/09/2021
Prophet The Artist shows off lightning-fast fight moves in his music video for "Bruce Lee."
Kaash Paige on Her Career, from Origins to New Horizons
BET Amplified artist and singer-songwriter Kaash Paige describes how she got her start in music, her top three dream collaborations, her five-year plan and more.
06/30/2021
DMX’s Final Film ‘Doggmen’ Will Be Completed Using CGI
The late rapper hadn’t completed his scenes for his role, named Cowboy, when he died unexpectedly in April.
07/01/2021
Lil Nas X Teases New Album "Montero" After Eye-Popping BET Awards Performance
Lil Nas X dominated social media on June 27 after his steamy BET Awards performance, now, he’s revealed that his debut album is coming soon.
07/01/2021
Da Brat And Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Land Their Own Reality Series
Fans of the lovebirds can now get a glimpse inside their relationship with their new WE TV show, "Brat Loves Judy."
07/01/2021
Jazmine Sullivan Gets Personal, Explains Why She Partnered With Novartis To Address Racial Disparities In Breast Cancer Care
The 2021 BET Awards “Album of The Year” winner shares how her mother’s diagnosis influenced the decision to promote their “More Than Just Words” campaign.
07/02/2021
Relive The Most Talked About Moments From The 2021 BET Awards
From Jazmine Sullivan's "Album of the Year" emotional acceptance speech to the powerful DMX tribute, relive the popular moments from Culture's Biggest Night!
07/02/2021
Relive The Powerful DMX Tribute At The 2021 BET Awards That Left Us With Chills
Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Method Man, Griselda, Track, Michael K. Williams, Lil Buck and Busta Rhymes honored the late DMX by performing a medley of his top hits.
07/06/2021
Method Man's Secrets To Looking So Fine Over The Years, Including This Jaw-Dropping Moment At The 2021 BET Awards
The "Bring The Pain" rapper paid tribute to DMX during the 2021 BET Awards.
07/07/2021
Childish Major - "F Yah Job"
"Childish Major fights against the 9 to 5 while enjoying quality time with his lady in the video for ""F Yah Job"" from his 2021 EP, ""Thank You, God. For It All."
07/09/2021
Prophet The Artist - "Bruce Lee"
Prophet The Artist shows off lightning-fast fight moves in his music video for "Bruce Lee."
07/09/2021
OT The Real featuring Jim Jones - "Connected"
OT The Real and Jim Jones hit the street to rap about their struggles and the power of connection in their music video for Connected.
07/12/2021
Donell Jones, Dave Hollister, And Carl Thomas Form R&B Supergroup 'The Chi'
Donell Jones made the announcement on Instagram, promising that fans should expect "impeccable" songwriting and vocal skills from the three R&B legends.
07/12/2021
Nelly And Kelly Rowland's "Dilemma" Video Hits 1 Billion YouTube Views
Almost twenty years later, the Ryan Bowser-directed visual has reached more than one billion views on YouTube.
07/14/2021
Mooski Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals the last album he considered a classic, the last movie he watched, the last song he listened to, the last time he was afraid and more.
07/16/2021
Mooski Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals whether he prefers recording or performing, in-store shopping or online shopping, big parties or small gatherings, TV shows or movies and more.
07/16/2021
BJRNCK - "Thug Cry"
R&B rising star BJRNK is letting herself off the hook for playing games with her boo in the video for her single "Thug Cry."
07/16/2021
Get the Lowdown on BET Amplified Artist of the Month Mooski
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals the top three artists he'd like to collaborate with, his proudest accomplishment to date, his career goals for 2021 and more.
07/16/2021
CANDIACE - "Drive Back"
CANDIACE ditches her date and takes an emotional ride in the music video for her single "Drive Back."
07/16/2021
Kid Cudi Shuts Down Haters For Backlash Over Painted Nails: 'Don't Buy My Albums'
The rapper turned off Instagram comments and told haters where to go after posting a picture wearing neon nail polish.
07/19/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021