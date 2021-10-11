Tamar Braxton Addresses Home Burglary By A Man She Knows: "You Did Not Break Me" 11/18/2021
"What your broken a** don't realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic," she wrote on Instagram.
01:11
Missy Elliott Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Ciara and Lizzo joined together to introduce Elliott at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony.
11/10/2021
01:35
The Art Of The Come Up: SZA
She "hits different" in every way, and encourages us to look forward to "good days."
11/10/2021
01:44
The Art Of The Come Up: H.E.R.
H.E.R. leads the 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations with a total of eight, including 'Album of the Year' and 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.'
11/10/2021
01:08
Astroworld Death Toll Rises To Nine After Texas A&M Student Dies
22-year-old Bharti Shahani spent five days in the ICU fighting for her life.
11/12/2021
01:18
3 Classic Songs From "Best R&B/Soul Female Artist" Nominee Jhené Aiko
The angelic songbird reclaimed her position in the music industry in March 2011, and has since cemented herself as one the of the best in the genre.
11/15/2021
01:23
Three Felony Charges Dropped In Polo G Miami Case
Prosecutors dropped charges for battering a police officer and threatening a public servant, with the third felony charge, resisting an officer without violence, reduced to a misdemeanor.
11/16/2021
01:12
Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Remind Us Why We Love "Certified Soul" Nominees The Isley Brothers
The Ohio natives have been creating hits across all genres including, soul, pop, and rock and roll, with their popular single "Twist and Shout."
11/16/2021
01:06
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Remind Us Why We Love Ari Lennox
The Washington D.C. native is set to take the stage at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, but ahead of the event, we're checking out three songs that remind us; why we love her!
11/17/2021
02:12
Love, Peace & Style: OutKast Blurs The Line Between Music And Fashion
Hey, Ya! Revisit some of OutKast's most memorable looks.
11/18/2021
01:17
02:21
Young Dolph Shot And Killed In Memphis
Bystanders also posted a video on Twitter of the aftermath, saying, "Ain't no way these folks just killed Dolph."
11/18/2021
01:17
Ye And Drake End Beef At A Dave Chappelle Show in Toronto
The two artists, who have thrown lyrical shots at each other in the past, were seen laughing, dancing, and smiling for the camera on their respective social media pages.
11/18/2021
01:20
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Things To Know About This Year’s ‘Best Gospel/Inspirational’ Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Having been raised in the church and being a pastor, Cobbs Leonard's dedication to her craft is unmatched.
11/18/2021
01:10
PHOTOS: Memphis Police Share Photos Of Two Suspects In Young Dolph's Murder Case
The surveillance photos show two masked individuals armed with guns and aiming at a target; they then fled in a white two-door Mercedes Benz.
11/19/2021
01:21
4 Songs That Prove Why Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Are "Certified Soul" Nominees
The iconic producing duo took home the 'Legend' award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.
11/19/2021
01:23
R. Kelly Associate Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison
Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge after setting one of the disgraced artist's accuser's cars on fire.
11/19/2021
01:17
Young Dolph: Police Reportedly Locate Getaway Car In Fatal Shooting
The two-door white Mercedes Benz is allegedly tied to a double shooting in Covington, where one woman died of her injuries, according to WKRN.
11/22/2021
01:16
Cardi B Sets The Stage On Fire Hosting The American Music Awards
Fireworks went off when Cardi B took to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, setting the tone for the excitement she stirred at the American Music Awards.
11/22/2021
01:06
2021 Soul Train Awards: Cute Couple Moments
These couples displayed major PDA on the red carpet!
11/22/2021
