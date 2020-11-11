2 Chainz featuring Lil Wayne - "Money Maker" 10/27/2020
Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz team up for a performance of their song "Money Maker" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
30:17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020'20 in 30: BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Full Show Recap
Check out all the unforgettable moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, from Master P's emotional acceptance speech to Kamala Harris's celebration of HBCUs.
11/11/2020
Exclusive
05:22
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Looking Back at 40 Years of Hip Hop & The Real Cost of Vaping
To celebrate 40 years of hip hop, DJ Vibe recaps the biggest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, and reporter Jackson finds out how much a fan knows about the genre.
11/03/2020
Exclusive
33:22
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Hip Hop vs. Trump
Jason King, Bobby Sessions and more explore hip hop's rocky relationship with Donald Trump, from rappers idolizing his lavish lifestyle to renouncing his racist practices as president.
10/30/2020
Highlight
01:15
BET Hip Hop Awards 202085 South Make Their Slow-Motion Entrance
DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean of 85 South roll up ready for their hosting duties at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Highlight
01:26
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Kamala Harris Highlights the Importance of HBCUs
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrates HBCUs and how they help Black people strengthen their voices, pursue their dreams and explore their roles in the fight for justice.
10/27/2020
Performance
04:13
Speech
00:39
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Lil Baby Accepts the Award for Impact Track
Lil Baby accepts the award for Impact Track for his song 'The Bigger Picture.'
10/27/2020
Speech
05:28
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Master P Is Honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award
Rapper and music mogul Master P looks back on his decades-long career while accepting the I Am Hip Hop Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
00:29
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Pretty Yellow Lays Down Some Fiery Rhymes
Pretty Yellow gives her perspective on police brutality against the Black community and promotes sticking together and voting to make a difference.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:45
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020City Girls - "Kitty Talk"/"Jobs"
City Girls perform their songs "Kitty Talk" and "Jobs" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:30
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020A Tribute to Pop Smoke: Quavo Performs a Medley
In a tribute to Pop Smoke at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, Quavo performs the late rapper's songs "Shake the Room" and "Aim for the Moon."
10/27/2020
Highlight
01:21
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020The Hip Hop Awards 2020 Honor Juice Wrld
The Hip Hop Awards 2020 pay tribute to the impressive life and music career of the late Chicago-born rapper Juice Wrld, as well as other artists we've lost in the past year.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:55
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin - "Monsters You Made"
Burna Boy and Chris Martin perform their song 'Monsters You Made' at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
05:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Jamaica Represents in the Reggae Cypher
Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Koffee, Skip Marley and Shenseea contribute unique verses to a reggae-themed cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
00:53
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Bobby Sessions Shows Off His Skills
Bobby Sessions encourages everyone to hit the polls on Election Day during his dope freestyle.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:50
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Big Sean, Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign - "Body Language"
Big Sean performs the sensual song "Body Language" from his album 'Detroit 2' with collaborators Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign.
10/27/2020
Speech
00:47
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Pop Smoke Posthumously Wins Best New Hip Hop Artist
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 co-host Karlous Miller accepts the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist, sponsored by Pandora, on behalf of the late Pop Smoke.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:55
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020The Hottest Cyphers in the Game Now Collaborate
Ade, Buddy, Flo Milli and Deante' Hitchcock contribute unique verses in a freestyle cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
04:01
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Rising Hip-Hop Stars Flex in the Political Cypher
Jack Harlow, Rapsody, Flawless Real Talk, Polo G and Chika drops bars in a political freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021