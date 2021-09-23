The Art Of The Come Up With Lil Baby And Lil Durk 09/30/2021
"The voice" and "the hero" came together for a massively successful collaborative album, proving that they're two of the most prolific emcees this year.
Watching
01:53
The Art Of The Come Up With Morray
This Fayetteville, North Carolina native is the ultimate realist, and he's letting the world know it.
09/23/2021
02:15
The Art Of The Come Up With Migos
The talented trio are cementing their legacy with numerous awards and multi-platinum records.
09/24/2021
02:18
Ranking This Year’s BET Hip Hop Awards 'Impact Track' Nominees
These 'Impact Tracks' present a unique way to relay messages, offering an avenue of expression for people that otherwise wouldn’t have the platform to do so.
09/24/2021
02:11
The Art Of The Come Up With Don Toliver
This Best New Artist nominee is a viral hit-making machine!
09/25/2021
02:14
The Art Of The Come Up With Busta Rhymes
This Best Live Performer nominee is best known for his rapid-fire lyrics, innovative music videos and high-energy performances no stage can contain!
09/26/2021
01:45
Hustler of The Year: Ranking The BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees
The BET Hip Hop Awards honors the year's most staunch go-getter yearly in its "Hustler of The Year" category. Check out who's nominated!
09/27/2021
01:12
These Are The Performers At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
Hip hop’s biggest night out is set to be a star-studded extravaganza.
09/28/2021
01:37
85 South To Host The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards And We're Ready For All The Laughs
Hip hop's biggest night out is slated to be a star-studded extravaganza!
09/29/2021
01:27
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Who Is The Best New Hip Hop Artist Nominee Pooh Shiesty?
The Memphis rapper's explosion onto the music’s national stage has been a sight to see.
09/28/2021
01:21
Lyricist of The Year Nominee: Lil Baby’s Best Bars of 2021
Here’s a look at some of the bars the Atlanta rapper has blessed us with from this past year!
09/29/2021
01:47
09/30/2021
01:03
Squad Goals! Showcases Of Friendship And Unity At The BET Hip Hop Awards
If you take a closer look at the star-studded ceremony, you will see how closely the award show resembles a family reunion!
09/30/2021
Exclusive
02:00
Big Risks Lead to Big Problems in Big Fifty
Surviving the streets of Detroit isn't easy, but one woman will stop at nothing to gain power in American Gangster Presents Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story, now streaming on BET+.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
01:05
Nelly’s Signature Fashion Staples Make Him A Style Icon: Grillz, Fresh Kicks, And More!
The ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ honoree has serious swag.
10/04/2021
02:43
Find Out What Makes Nelly’s (Music) World Go Around
In a rapid-fire Q&A, Nelly reveals what he loves to listen to during the most regular parts of his fabulous life.
10/04/2021
06:09
Nelly Talks About The Evolution And Everlasting Impact Of Hip Hop
After 22 successful years in the music world, Nelly breaks down why hip hop is the one form of music to infiltrate everybody’s world.
10/05/2021
07:11
Nelly Reveals The Moment He Fell In Love With Hip Hop
As the 2021 “I Am Hip Hop Award” recipient, Nelly explains the inspiration behind his passion for music and his lasting success.
10/04/2021
02:11
The Art Of The Come Up With City Girls
Their relentless hustle turned this pair into undeniable superstars.
10/04/2021
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021