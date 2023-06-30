Girlfriend featuring Maiya The Don - "Feelin"
11/08/2024
Girlfriend won't let a breakup dim her light in this music video for "Feelin" featuring Maiya The Don.
Performance
03:52
Monica - "Letters"
Monica reflects on the trials and tribulations of finding her soulmate in the music video for "Letters."
06/30/2023
Performance
03:25
Dante Bowe featuring Anthony B - "Wind Me Up"
Dante Bowe hosts an all-night beach party with Anthony B in the music video for their song "Wind Me Up."
07/21/2023
Performance
03:54
J. Brown - "My Whole Heart"
J. Brown slow dances with the object of his affection in the music video for "My Whole Heart," a power ballad about his devotion to the woman he loves.
07/27/2023
Performance
03:33
Sahn - "Better with You"
Sahn shows the intense ups and downs of a passionate romantic relationship in the video for "Better with You."
11/03/2023
Performance
02:56
Eric Bellinger - "La Perla"
Eric Bellinger attracts the interest of a sexy stranger with his suave moves and smooth voice in the sensual video for "La Perla."
01/10/2024
Performance
03:02
Genia - "Souvenir"
Genia and her friends have a dangerously good time as they joyride through the city in her hip-hop-tinged R&B track "Souvenir."
01/12/2024
Performance
03:36
Tanya Nolan - "Let's Celebrate"
Tanya Nolan revels in the joy of dancing and partying with family and loved ones in the video for "Let's Celebrate."
01/16/2024
Performance
03:03
Luh Kel – "You the One"
Luh Kel battles his head and his heart as he tries to turn his relationship into something more serious on the R&B track "You the One."
01/18/2024
Performance
02:48
Aqyila - "Most Wanted"
Aqyila brings her outlaw vibe to a new romance and challenges her lover to prove his desire for her in her sultry video for "Most Wanted."
07/26/2024
Performance
03:38
Dinah Jane - "Road Less Traveled"
Dinah Jane takes a romantic trip along the scenic route in her video for "Road Less Traveled."
08/12/2024
Performance
03:22
Elijah Connor - "Worth It"
Elijah Connor sings about a lover who makes him want to take his time in the video for "Worth It."
08/30/2024
Performance
02:32
DOE Featuring Lecrae - "So What"
DOE and Lecrae take an online beef to the next level in this music video for "So What."
09/05/2024
Performance
03:27
Mike Teezy - "NEW LEAF (Turning the Page)"
Mike Teezy is ready to move on and embrace a more positive future in his energetic video for "NEW LEAF (Turning the Page)."
10/18/2024
Performance
02:54
Eric Bellinger featuring Konshens - "Special"
A night at the casino turns into part one of a love connection in Eric Bellinger and Konshens's music video for their song "Special."
10/18/2024
Performance
03:54
Calvin Richardson - "Ready for the Weekend"
Calvin Richardson is ready to wrap up the week and kick it with his love in this music video for "Ready for the Weekend."
10/18/2024
Performance
04:06
Rudy Currence - "God Don't Cancel Me"
As long as he has his faith, Rudy Currence isn't concerned about what anyone thinks of him in this music video for "God Don't Cancel Me."
10/18/2024
Performance
02:25
Performance
04:00
Journey Montana - "YOU"
Journey Montana basks in the feeling of falling in love in this music video for "YOU."
11/27/2024
Performance
04:53
Jacquees - "Middle of the Night"
Jacquees wants every hour he can get with his alluring new lover in the sensual music video for his song "Middle of the Night."
12/03/2024
