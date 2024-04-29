Normani Pranks Ciara With ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal
05/08/2024
The call sparked a candid exchange on love, boundaries, and the unexpected.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:14
Shaquille O’Neal Shared Advice He Gave To Angel Reese After the WNBA Draft
The LSU star was selected by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft on April 15.
04/29/2024
01:22
Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy Returned After 14 Years
After 14 years, Reggie Bush is celebrating the return of his beloved Heisman Trophy.
04/29/2024
01:04
John Legend Rips Donald Trump to Shreds, Calls Him 'A Tried and True Racist'
The EGOT winner contends the former president is benefiting from a flawed system that oppresses Black people.
04/29/2024
01:07
Billionaire Robert F. Smith's Vista Equity Partners Sets $20B Funding Record
The AI-focused fund passes previous record of $17 billion raised in 2019.
04/29/2024
01:30
Brittney Griner Speaks For the First Time About Her Imprisonment In Russia
The WNBA star sat down for an emotional interview with Robin Roberts that will air on May 1 in a special edition of “20/20” on ABC.
04/29/2024
29:17
Danielle Pinnock on Faith, Inspiration from Viola Davis, and Body Courage in Her Acting Career
Ghosts’ star Danielle Pinnock talks faith, body positivity.
05/06/2024
01:14
Fat Joe Creates A Relief Fund To Help Families Suffering In Haiti
The 53-year-old rapper and humanitarian launched Fat Joe & Friends For Haiti to offer efficient and effective ways to support Haiti’s crisis and unrest.
05/07/2024
01:08
Spelman College Announces Angela Bassett As Commencement Speaker
The illustrious actress will speak to the Class of 2024, which includes 504 degree candidates.
05/07/2024
01:08
Pam Grier Wants To Work The Pole With Cardi B
The 74-year-old actress said, “I’m the pole dancer. She teaches me.”
05/07/2024
01:03
Amanda Seales Breaks Silence On Her Relationship With Issa Rae
The comedian addressed her fallout with the “Insecure” creator on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay.”
05/07/2024
01:28
Normani Pranks Ciara With ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal
The call sparked a candid exchange on love, boundaries, and the unexpected.
05/08/2024
24:59
Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress) Talks New Music, Battle Rap Past, and Why He Let ChatGPT Write His Bio
Eshu Tune reflects on his new music and buying the Knitting Factory Brooklyn.
05/17/2024
01:01
BET Awards 2024: A Look Back at Best Performance FashionsBET Awards 2024
These are some of the hottest looks from last year.
05/20/2024
01:11
BET Awards 2024: The Splendid Style of the Best Actress NomineesBET Awards 2024
Their personal style shines just as much as their performances
05/21/2024
01:02
Drake Tops the List of Nominees for BET Awards 2024 With Seven NodsBET Awards 2024
GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét are set to perform live from Los Angeles on culture's biggest night. BET Awards 2024 will air live on Sunday, June 30, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.
05/21/2024
01:29
BET Awards 2024: See These Artists Clutch Their First-Ever WinsBET Awards 2024
These inaugural winners have since reshaped the genre with their musical contributions.
05/21/2024
01:13
BET Awards 2024: Just Bars: 5 Times Latto Slid on a BeatBET Awards 2024
The 'Sunday Service' emcee will grace the stage at this year's BET Awards.
05/21/2024
17:58
How Did Tiwa Savage Transition from Afrobeats to Acting in 'Water and Garri'?
Tiwa Savage shares her journey from music to her debut film role.
05/21/2024
01:12
BET Awards 2024: Meet the Rappers Vying for ‘Best Male Hip-Hop Artist’BET Awards 2024
See who takes the crown when culture’s biggest night returns on Sunday, June 30th.
05/22/2024
45:51
Ja Rule on Upcoming Albums and the Unwritten Rules of Rap Beefs
Ja Rule reveals details on his upcoming album 'Can We Watch The Sunrise Together?' and weighs in on the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud.
05/23/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
A New Class of Celebrities Hits the Campus on College Hill
School is back in session as Karlous Miller, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana and more celebrities study, party and bond on a new season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, now streaming.
06/21/2024
Trailer
00:30
Black Culture's Biggest Night Is Bigger Than EverBET Awards 2024
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2024 will honor Usher with the Lifetime Achievement Award and feature performances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey and more.
06/08/2024
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2024 Will Be an Unforgettable NightBET Awards 2024
Join culture's biggest night for showstopping fashion, incredible performances, major pop culture moments and more, airing Sunday, June 30, at 8/7c on BET.
05/30/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024