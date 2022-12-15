O.J. Simpson Denies Being Khloé Kardashian’s Dad, Explains Why
12/20/2022
Simpson addressed the old rumors once again.
01:20
Tory Lanez Trial: Megan Thee Stallion's Former Best Friend Kelsey Harris Takes Witness Stand, Claims Notion She Shot The Rapper Is 'Ridiculous'
She called the trial a "triggering situation."
12/15/2022
03:24
Nia Long Opens Up About 'The Best Man' Cast Knowing Their Worth And Value
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' which also stars Taye Diggs is available for streaming on Peacock on Dec. 22!
12/15/2022
01:17
YNW Melly’s Mom Demands Investigation Into Alleged Abuse Of Rapper In Jail
The 'Murder On My Mind' rapper recently described the conditions he allegedly experienced behind bars in Florida.
12/16/2022
01:01
Coroner Confirms DJ tWitch’s Cause of Death
The beloved dancer and DJ was found dead on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
12/16/2022
03:24
The Cast of 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Give A Special Thank You To All Their Loyal Fans
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' is available for streaming on Peacock on Dec. 22!
12/16/2022
01:09
DJ tWitch’s Mom Breaks Silence After His Passing: 'I Can't Use Words Right Now'
The dancer was found dead on Dec. 13 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
12/19/2022
01:09
Al B. Sure! Makes Big Reveal After Waking From Two-Month-Long Coma
He told Fox 5 New York that he received a liver transplant.
12/19/2022
01:14
Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Mysteriously Disappears Ahead Of Court Appearance, Police Say
TMZ reports that although Justin Edison, a key witness in the trial, has disappeared, he’s not listed as a missing person as yet.
12/19/2022
03:16
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Creator Malcom D. Lee Confirms If This Really The End Of The Franchise
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' is available for streaming on Peacock on Dec. 22!
12/19/2022
02:17
Dayna Lynee North, Executive Producer of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ On Its Timelessness
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' is available for streaming on Peacock on Dec. 22!
12/20/2022
01:14
O.J. Simpson Denies Being Khloé Kardashian’s Dad, Explains Why
In a recent interview with the Full Send Podcast, Simpson addressed the age-old chatter about whether he had an affair with Kris Jenner.
12/20/2022
01:08
Trey Songz Turns Himself In Following Alleged Bowling Alley Assault
His lawyer says Songz surrendering is not an admission of guilt.
12/21/2022
01:01
Beloved 'General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dies At 55
The cause of death has not been revealed.
12/21/2022
03:30
Melissa DeSousa and Terrence Howard Give Their Best Advice When It Comes To Love And Relationships
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' is available for streaming on Peacock on Dec. 22!
12/21/2022
01:31
Why Method Man Says He Quit Smoking Weed To Film ‘How High’
He reflected on creating the 2001 comedy.
12/22/2022
01:10
New Season, New Look! Kenya Moore Wows Fans With A Fabulous Blonde Hairstyle For The Winter
See the look that fans are raving about!
12/22/2022
01:14
Tami Roman's Sexiest Hairstyles Over The Years— From Sleek Tresses To Curly Manes!
We love the hair switch ups!
12/23/2022
01:12
Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dies At 31
The Super Bowl 50 winner was battling a rare form of cancer.
12/23/2022
03:51
Naomi Ackie Shares When She First Discovered Whitney Houston
The British actress stars as the late legendary singer in the upcoming biopic 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.'
12/23/2022
02:36
The 7 Best Films & TV Shows of 2022
This year, Black Star Power was in overdrive on the big and small screens.
12/26/2022
