John Legend Creates Unisex Skincare Line That Celebrates OUR Skin 01/28/2022
It will be a gender-neutral product line catered to melanin-rich skin tones.
Watching
01:02
Hair Goals: Issa Rae's Best Hair Moments From Past NAACP Image Awards
Looking for natural hair inspiration? Right this way.
01/21/2022
01:16
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Is Insecure 'When It Comes To Being Intimate'
"I've been skinny my whole life, so therefore I've never liked to be completely naked," he revealed on his talk show.
01/21/2022
00:39
The Great André Leon Talley: Fashion Trailblazer, Visionary, And Icon
We honor the life and legacy of the global fashion icon.
01/24/2022
01:05
NAACP Image Awards 2022: Michael B. Jordan's Sexy Style Transformation At The Image Awards
We're recapping some of our favorite red carpet looks!
01/24/2022
01:10
Omarion Mourns Death Of His Grandmother
"If you know me, you know this woman is my heart," the singer-songwriter captioned his Instagram post.
01/25/2022
01:02
Toya Johnson, LeToya Luckett, And Close Friends Have An Epic Weekend In The Mountains
Plus, see other women hanging out together that we love!
01/25/2022
01:41
Meagan Good Talks Healing After Divorce And Offers Must-Hear Relationship Advice To Others
The 'Harlem' star described her separation as "the most painful thing I've ever experienced in my life."
01/26/2022
01:00
NAACP Image Awards 2022: These Outstanding Actor Nominees Have Smiles That Will Make You Melt!
Watch the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards on BET on Feb. 26 at 8 pm.
01/26/2022
01:24
K. Michelle Warns Women To Make Informed Decisions Before Getting Cosmetic Surgery
She shared her experience with migraines and fatigue before being told that the silicone spread to her legs five years after getting butt injections by an unlicensed provider.
01/27/2022
01:15
Jeannie Mai Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby
'The Real' co-host shared the gender of Monaco Mai Jenkins on live TV.
01/27/2022
01:07
John Legend Creates Unisex Skincare Line That Celebrates OUR Skin
It will be a gender-neutral product line catered to melanin-rich skin tones.
01/28/2022
01:32
Mary J. Blige Shares Her Daily Affirmations That Helped Build Her Self-Esteem, And They're Absolutely Worth Repeating!
"When I was married, I was feeling so low. I had to pay myself the highest compliments, even if I didn?t believe it, just so I could build myself up."
01/28/2022
01:37
Jermaine Dupri Admits 'Being Reckless' Led to Janet Jackson Break Up
"One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women- girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her... and I'm a man."
01/31/2022
01:02
Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Gender Reveal With Pregnant Bre Tiesi
Cannon made headlines last year after he welcomed four children within 14 months.
01/31/2022
01:14
See All The Times Angela Bassett Wowed Us At The NAACP Image Awards
We're recapping some of our favorite red carpet looks!
01/31/2022
01:01
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child Together!
See the stunning pictures of Rih's growing baby bump!
02/01/2022
01:00
Joshua Omaru Marley Introduces The World To His First Child! Meet Lauryn Hill And Rohan Marley's Grandson
"Lookin just like your dad," the proud father captioned an Instagram photo of his baby boy.
02/01/2022
01:17
NAACP Image Awards 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks Throughout The Years
These fashion moments at past NAACP Image Awards were astonishing!
02/01/2022
01:13
Vanessa Williams Celebrates Having Her First Grandchild— Welcomes Daughter Into Motherhood!
Jillian Hervey, the singer of Lion Babe, welcomed her first child with Lucas Goodman, who also makes up the music duo.
02/02/2022
01:14
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Actress Andra Day Owns The Big Screen And Red Carpet
We're taking a look at the singer's most fashionable moments!
02/08/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, now streaming on BET+.
01/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
53rd NAACP Image AwardsThe 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence
Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
01/24/2022