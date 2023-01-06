Tyler Perry's Zatima Makes the Leap to BET
06/01/2023
Zac and Fatima bring their romantic journey to BET on Tyler Perry's Zatima, arriving Wednesday at 10/9c.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story Is Now Streaming
Tonesa Welch experiences regret and rebirth in a real-life journey that follows her hard fall from a drug dealing empire in First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023
Trailer
01:00
The Impact Atlanta Season 2 Is Streaming Now on BET+
Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae and the rest of the South's biggest influencers take their empires to the next level on Season 2 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023
Trailer
01:23
Jazzy Is (Kind of) Working It Out on Caught Up
Jazzy is putting the "tangle" in entanglement when she finds out her new man is about to walk down the aisle with another woman on the new BET+ series Caught Up, now streaming.
08/24/2023
Trailer
01:33
Tyler Perry's Zatima Puts Love to the Test on Season 2
Zac and Fatima struggle together to make it through the hard times and the real times on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming now on BET+.
08/16/2023