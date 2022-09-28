Tyler Perry's Zatima
Tyler Perry's Zatima Makes the Leap to BET
06/01/2023
Zac and Fatima bring their romantic journey to BET on Tyler Perry's Zatima, arriving Wednesday at 10/9c.
Trailer
01:00
A New Ride-or-Die Power Couple Is Here on ZatimaTyler Perry's Zatima
Zac and Fatima are getting serious and moving in together, but there are plenty of bumps on the road to a happily ever after on Zatima, now streaming on BET+.
09/28/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima's Returns to BET+Tyler Perry's Zatima
Temptation is everywhere for Zac and Fatima on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, now streaming on BET+.
03/24/2023
