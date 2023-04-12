Lover Boy - 80s R&B Heavyweights

11/02/2023

Relax with a series of R&B songs that set the mood, including "All I Do Is Think of You" by Troop, "Midas Touch" by Midnight Star and "It Takes a Good Woman" by The Isley Brothers.

En Vogue
Exclusive
20:45

Girls' Night
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Chill out with this collection of soulful tracks from some of R&B's greatest girl groups, including "Don't Walk Away" by Jade, "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" by En Vogue and more.
12/04/2023
Keith Sweat
Exclusive
21:53

Can't Get Enough of Keith Sweat
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Check out these music videos from new jack swing pioneer Keith Sweat, including "I'll Give All My Love to You," "Make You Sweat," "Merry Go Round" and more.
12/04/2023
Ray J
Exclusive
20:27

Can't Get Enough of Ray J
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Kick back with some of Ray J's classic videos, including "Wait a Minute," "Brown Sugar," "I Hit It First" and more.
12/04/2023
Exclusive
20:42

Can't Get Enough of Anita Baker
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Spend time with platinum-selling, award-winning singer-songwriter Anita Baker and her videos for "Body and Soul," "I Apologize," "Just Because," "Talk to Me" and "Fairy Tales."
12/01/2023
Lip Sync Battle - John Legend
Performance
01:26

Lip Sync Battle - John Legend
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Presenter Chrissy Teigen can't deal when husband John Legend takes the stage to perform "U Can't Touch This," complete with MC Hammer's funky dance moves and iconic parachute pants.
12/01/2023
Queen Latifah
Performance
01:40

Lip Sync Battle - Queen Latifah, Pt. 2
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

LL Cool J can't resist joining in when Queen Latifah, outfitted in a bright red tracksuit, lights up the stage with a rendition of his 1985 song "Rock the Bells."
12/01/2023
Samira Wiley
Performance
01:36

Lip Sync Battle - Samira Wiley
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

The song may be a sad one, but the audience couldn't be happier with Samira Wiley's passionate rendition of Toni Braxton's chart-topping ballad "Un-Break My Heart."
12/01/2023
Jill Scott
Exclusive
04:29

It's a Vibe - All About the Crowns
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Cornrows, unique braiding techniques, afros and much more have been center stage at the Soul Train Awards over the years, showcasing the versatility and beauty of Black hair.
12/01/2023
Tamar Braxton
Performance
15:02

It's a Groove - STA '23 Spotlight
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Tamar Braxton's "My Man" and Keke Palmer's "Keep It Movin'" featuring Big Meech complete a playlist honoring the stars of the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
12/01/2023
Anita Baker
Performance
22:29

It's a Groove - In My Feelings
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

From the soulful sounds of Anita Baker singing "No One in the World" to Chaka Khan's classic "Through the Fire," this throwback playlist is made to tug at every heartstring.
12/01/2023
It's a Vibe - Soul Train Line Scramble Board
Exclusive
02:30

It's a Vibe - Soul Train Line Scramble Board
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Look back at Soul Train dancers shuffling around letters on the show's famous scramble board to spell out the names of notable performers and figures in Black history.
11/30/2023
Janelle Monáe
Exclusive
06:53

Celebrity Highlights - Janelle Monáe
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Janelle Monáe honors young girls of color at the BET Soul Train Awards 2010 and celebrates Black femme sexuality in their videos for "Lipstick Lover" and "Water Slide."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
10:29

I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Wanda Knight
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Wanda Knight discusses how she ended up on the show, balancing her UCLA studies with her time on the dance floor, her signature moves and how she bounced back from a near-death experience.
11/30/2023
Performance
01:25

Lip Sync Battle - Queen Latifah
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Queen Latifah bodies her battle against Marlon Wayans with a sassy rendition of En Vogue's 1992 banger "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
21:15

It's a Groove - 90s Hits
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Head back to the 1990s with classic songs by R&B queen Faith Evans and other hitmakers like Missy Elliott, Eric Benét and Keith Sweat.
11/30/2023
Faith Evans
Exclusive
10:39

Celebrity Highlights - Faith Evans
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Celebrate one of the all-time greats, Faith Evans, with her BET Soul Train Awards 2018 Lady of Soul acceptance speech and her music videos for "Burnin' Up (Remix)" and "I Love You."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
12:00

Celebrity Highlights - Tank
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Tank delivers soulful vocals during a performance of "Slow" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022 and in the music video for "When We."
11/30/2023
Mike Tyson on Lip Sync Battle
Highlight
01:19

Lip Sync Battle - Mike Tyson
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Mike Tyson shows off his skills in a different type of competition in an energetic performance of Salt-N-Pepa's hit "Push It."
11/30/2023
Performance
01:33

Karrueche Tran Lip Syncs Eve's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Model and actress Karrueche Tran shows off her smooth steps while rapping and bouncing along to Eve's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" on Lip Sync Battle.
11/30/2023
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Lisa Weldon
Exclusive
09:38

I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Lisa Weldon
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Lisa Mapps-Weldon reflects on her start on local television before getting handpicked to dance on "Soul Train," which helped launch her career as a music video star.
11/28/2023
