Lip Sync Battle - John Legend

12/01/2023

Presenter Chrissy Teigen can't deal when husband John Legend takes the stage to perform "U Can't Touch This," complete with MC Hammer's funky dance moves and iconic parachute pants.

Exclusive
03:32

It's a Vibe - "Soul Train Line" Pure Groove
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Dancers strut on the renowned "Soul Train Line," grooving to some of the biggest hits, including Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative," Bell Biv DeVoe's "Do Me!" and Teena Marie's "Lovergirl."
12/12/2023
Exclusive
10:53

I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Scorpio
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Detroit native Scorpio reflects on growing up in the music scene, how Bruce Lee inspired his dance style, collaborating with others on Soul Train and his rich career as a dancer.
12/11/2023
Highlight
02:33

Fire Fashions from the Soul Train Line
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

From platform shoes and bell bottoms to tight spandex and baggy T-shirts, Soul Train performers and guests have been on the cutting edge of fashion throughout the show's many decades.
12/11/2023
Highlight
02:31

Best Host Moments with Keke Palmer
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

This year, the party's at the multitalented Keke Palmer's house, and the host has a few rules for her guests: Dance, laugh, respect the furniture and enjoy only the best food and drink.
12/11/2023
Highlight
02:36

Behind the Honor: T-Pain
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Legend Award honoree T-Pain encourages fans to chase authenticity, not trophies, and performs an energetic medley of "Cyclone," "Blame It," "All I Do Is Win" and more of his hits.
12/11/2023
Performance
01:53

Laverne Cox Emulates Queen Bey
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Laverne Cox unleashes her inner Beyoncé when she performs the throwback Destiny's Child hit "Lose My Breath" on Lip Sync Battle.
12/08/2023
Performance
01:56

Lip Sync Battle - Common
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Common gets the crowd on their feet with his lip-sync performance of Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)," recreating the former Commodores singer's look in the song's music video.
12/08/2023
Performance
01:33

Deon Cole Rocks the Mic on Lip Sync Battle
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Deon Cole gets the Lip Sync Battle crowd hyped up as he raps along to "I Ain't No Joke" by Eric B. & Rakim.
12/07/2023
Performance
01:34

Lip Sync Battle - Samira Wiley, Pt. 2
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Samira Wiley hits the stage, which looks like downtown NYC, and shows off her 90s b-boy moves while lip-syncing Naughty by Nature's "O.P.P." before the group joins her.
12/07/2023
Performance
01:39

Lip Sync Battle - Laverne Cox, Pt. 1
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

All eyes are on Laverne Cox as she spits fire while lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj's massive hit "Roman's Revenge."
12/07/2023
Exclusive
10:57

Celebrity Highlights - Yolanda Adams
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Gospel artist Yolanda Adams channels her passion, faith and devotion through the power of song.
12/06/2023
Performance
01:38

Serayah Brings '80s Pop Energy to the Stage
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Serayah takes the Lip Sync Battle stage to get host Chrissy Teigen and the rest of the crowd moving with a passionate performance of "Cool It Now" by New Edition.
12/06/2023
Performance
04:27

On 100: Notable Soul Train Award Performances
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Look back at memorable moments from the BET Soul Train Awards including performances from incredible artists like Muni Long, Ashanti, Usher and more.
12/06/2023
Exclusive
11:11

Celebrity Highlights - New Edition
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

New Edition has always been a member of the Soul Train Awards family, from winning Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Album by a Group or Band in 1989 to taking the stage to perform in 2012.
12/05/2023
Performance
14:41

Can't Get Enough of New Edition
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Track the evolution of New Edition's decades-spanning career with a playlist of hits, including "Candy Girl," "Hot 2Nite," "Is This the End" and more.
12/05/2023
Performance
01:53

Deon Cole Embraces His Sensitive Side
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Deon Cole gets in touch with his emotions as he performs a lovelorn version of Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" on Lip Sync Battle.
12/05/2023
Highlight
30:33

Relive the BET Soul Train Awards 2023's Best Moments
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Join the Soul Train Awards 2023 party and experience all the highlights from host Keke Palmer and honorees Janelle Monáe and T-Pain, as well as performers Coco Jones, Muni Long and more.
12/05/2023
Exclusive
20:45

Girls' Night
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Chill out with this collection of soulful tracks from some of R&B's greatest girl groups, including "Don't Walk Away" by Jade, "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" by En Vogue and more.
12/04/2023
Exclusive
21:53

Can't Get Enough of Keith Sweat
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Check out these music videos from new jack swing pioneer Keith Sweat, including "I'll Give All My Love to You," "Make You Sweat," "Merry Go Round" and more.
12/04/2023
Exclusive
20:27

Can't Get Enough of Ray J
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Kick back with some of Ray J's classic videos, including "Wait a Minute," "Brown Sugar," "I Hit It First" and more.
12/04/2023
