Viola Davis Is Officially An 'EGOT' Winner
02/06/2023
She's the fourth Black person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
01:07
Rickey Smiley Announces the Passing of His Son Brandon Smiley
"Please pray for my son's mother, Brenda, his siblings, and his daughter, Storm," he posted on Instagram.
01/31/2023
01:04
Will Smith Announces Whether a 'Bad Boys 4' Is In The Works
Last summer, many people thought the fourth installment was in jeopardy because of Smith's Oscar slap.
02/01/2023
01:10
This Actor Will Play Michael Jackson in His Upcoming Biopic
The upcoming project titled ‘Michael’ will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.
02/01/2023
01:46
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: Go Global with These Five Outstanding International Motion Pictures
This year’s ceremony will air live for the first time in three years on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8:00 PM ET on BET.
02/01/2023
01:12
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Mom Says She ‘Almost Called’ Him About Gap Campaign After His Passing
Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022.
02/02/2023
01:49
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Alluring Leading Ladies Nominated for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture’
Some of the biggest films from last year had Black women at their helm.
02/02/2023
01:10
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Actor In A TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Noms Know Style
These gentlemen bring the heat when it comes to fashion and the silver screen.
02/03/2023
04:20
Black History Month: A Salute to Famous African American Veterans
Did you know Charlie Murphy, David Robinson and Sherman Hemsley were members of the Armed Forces? Find out who else made this distinguished list.
02/03/2023
01:14
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: Zendaya Always Steps Out In Style
In tandem with her stylist Law Roach, she has developed a style that is sleek, classic, and glamorous.
02/06/2023
01:12
DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Readies Docuseries Raising Drug Addiction Awareness
“I’m ready to have the conversation that some adults aren’t ready to have,” the 10-year-old says of the four-part series.
02/06/2023
01:00
01:19
Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Late Mother In Instagram Post
The NBA player's mom died of a heart attack in Jan. 2023.
02/07/2023
01:07
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Nominees Are Fashionistas
These familiar faces are also fashion faves.
02/07/2023
01:18
Kevin Costner Toasts To Whitney Houston In Speech, Thanks Clive Davis For Being 'Her Bodyguard'
The actor called Davis “a miracle in her life" at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala.
02/07/2023
01:13
Funkmaster Flex Mends Fences With Wu-Tang Clan After Decades-Old Beef
“WE GONNA MAKE UP FOR THE TIME WE MISSED…”
02/08/2023
01:03
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Nominees Are Dashing Gents
Their fashion, like their performances, should not be missed.
02/08/2023
01:23
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released Early From Prison After $24 Million PPP Scam, Announces Name Change
His early release was via the First Step Act, which allows eligible inmates “to participate in recidivism reduction programs and earn credits towards early release.”
02/09/2023
01:10
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Noms Slay On The Carpet
Let's look at their recent, noteworthy looks!
02/09/2023
01:11
‘You People’ Kiss With Lauren London And Jonah Hill Was Reportedly Fake, Here's How A Co-Star Says They Pulled It Off
The studio has yet to confirm if the lip lock was not real.
02/09/2023
01:11
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: Jonathan Majors' Standout Style
The 'Creed III' actor has impeccable acting chops and style.
02/10/2023
