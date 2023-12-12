Lip Sync Battle - Queen Latifah, Pt. 2
12/01/2023
LL Cool J can't resist joining in when Queen Latifah, outfitted in a bright red tracksuit, lights up the stage with a rendition of his 1985 song "Rock the Bells."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
03:32
It's a Vibe - "Soul Train Line" Pure GrooveBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dancers strut on the renowned "Soul Train Line," grooving to some of the biggest hits, including Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative," Bell Biv DeVoe's "Do Me!" and Teena Marie's "Lovergirl."
12/12/2023
Exclusive
10:53
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - ScorpioBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Detroit native Scorpio reflects on growing up in the music scene, how Bruce Lee inspired his dance style, collaborating with others on Soul Train and his rich career as a dancer.
12/11/2023
Highlight
02:33
Fire Fashions from the Soul Train LineBET Soul Train Awards 2023
From platform shoes and bell bottoms to tight spandex and baggy T-shirts, Soul Train performers and guests have been on the cutting edge of fashion throughout the show's many decades.
12/11/2023
Highlight
02:31
Best Host Moments with Keke PalmerBET Soul Train Awards 2023
This year, the party's at the multitalented Keke Palmer's house, and the host has a few rules for her guests: Dance, laugh, respect the furniture and enjoy only the best food and drink.
12/11/2023
Highlight
02:36
Behind the Honor: T-PainBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Legend Award honoree T-Pain encourages fans to chase authenticity, not trophies, and performs an energetic medley of "Cyclone," "Blame It," "All I Do Is Win" and more of his hits.
12/11/2023
Performance
01:53
Laverne Cox Emulates Queen BeyBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Laverne Cox unleashes her inner Beyoncé when she performs the throwback Destiny's Child hit "Lose My Breath" on Lip Sync Battle.
12/08/2023
Performance
01:56
Lip Sync Battle - CommonBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Common gets the crowd on their feet with his lip-sync performance of Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)," recreating the former Commodores singer's look in the song's music video.
12/08/2023
Performance
01:33
Deon Cole Rocks the Mic on Lip Sync BattleBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Deon Cole gets the Lip Sync Battle crowd hyped up as he raps along to "I Ain't No Joke" by Eric B. & Rakim.
12/07/2023
Performance
01:34
Lip Sync Battle - Samira Wiley, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Samira Wiley hits the stage, which looks like downtown NYC, and shows off her 90s b-boy moves while lip-syncing Naughty by Nature's "O.P.P." before the group joins her.
12/07/2023
Performance
01:39
Lip Sync Battle - Laverne Cox, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
All eyes are on Laverne Cox as she spits fire while lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj's massive hit "Roman's Revenge."
12/07/2023
Exclusive
10:57
Celebrity Highlights - Yolanda AdamsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Gospel artist Yolanda Adams channels her passion, faith and devotion through the power of song.
12/06/2023
Performance
01:38
Serayah Brings '80s Pop Energy to the StageBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Serayah takes the Lip Sync Battle stage to get host Chrissy Teigen and the rest of the crowd moving with a passionate performance of "Cool It Now" by New Edition.
12/06/2023
Performance
04:27
On 100: Notable Soul Train Award Performances BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Look back at memorable moments from the BET Soul Train Awards including performances from incredible artists like Muni Long, Ashanti, Usher and more.
12/06/2023
Exclusive
11:11
Celebrity Highlights - New EditionBET Soul Train Awards 2023
New Edition has always been a member of the Soul Train Awards family, from winning Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Album by a Group or Band in 1989 to taking the stage to perform in 2012.
12/05/2023
Performance
14:41
Can't Get Enough of New EditionBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Track the evolution of New Edition's decades-spanning career with a playlist of hits, including "Candy Girl," "Hot 2Nite," "Is This the End" and more.
12/05/2023
Performance
01:53
Deon Cole Embraces His Sensitive SideBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Deon Cole gets in touch with his emotions as he performs a lovelorn version of Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" on Lip Sync Battle.
12/05/2023
Highlight
30:33
Relive the BET Soul Train Awards 2023's Best MomentsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Join the Soul Train Awards 2023 party and experience all the highlights from host Keke Palmer and honorees Janelle Monáe and T-Pain, as well as performers Coco Jones, Muni Long and more.
12/05/2023
Exclusive
20:45
Girls' NightBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Chill out with this collection of soulful tracks from some of R&B's greatest girl groups, including "Don't Walk Away" by Jade, "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" by En Vogue and more.
12/04/2023
Exclusive
21:53
Can't Get Enough of Keith SweatBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out these music videos from new jack swing pioneer Keith Sweat, including "I'll Give All My Love to You," "Make You Sweat," "Merry Go Round" and more.
12/04/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
America in Black All-New EpisodeAmerica in BlackS2
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas talk triumphs and challenges, Georgia's Black voters speak out and more on an all-new episode of America in Black Season 2, airing March 5 at 10:30/9:30c.
02/23/2024
Trailer
00:30
Madam Is Ready for War on All the Queen's Men
Madam discovers new betrayals and takes ruthless action to maintain her status as the ruler of Eden on All the Queen's Men Season 2, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/11/2024
Trailer
00:30
Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7Tyler Perry's SistasS7
Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023