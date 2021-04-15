H.E.R. Wins Best R&B/Soul Female Artist 11/29/2020
H.E.R. thanks her fans while accepting the award Best R&B/Soul Female Artist at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
Watching
Exclusive
24:37
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a 90s Dancer: The Original BBD Dancers
Debra Moton, Nikita Leone, Towilla Tee Lynn and Marzella Pluke Lewis reminisce about their dance journeys, Bell Biv DeVoe's legendary Poison choreography, their street style and more.
04/15/2021
Exclusive
06:41
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Alfie Lewis
Alfie Lewis discusses how he became a Soul Train dancer, being on the show during the emergence of hip hop and the stars he worked with while there, like Will Smith and Mary J. Blige.
01/06/2021
Exclusive
11:38
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Crystal McCarey
Crystal McCarey explains how luck and a family connection led to her career as a Soul Train dancer, and tells stories about performing with greats like Marvin Gaye and Little Richard.
01/05/2021
Exclusive
07:49
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Diana Hicks Sherer
Looking back at her time on Soul Train, Diana Hicks Sherer talks about her favorite homemade fashions and her unforgettable acrobatics in the dance line.
01/05/2021
Exclusive
08:40
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Jeffrey McCrimon
Jeffrey McCrimon recalls how he became a Soul Train regular, the moment he realized TV shows were emulating his style and memorable times on the "Soul Train line."
01/05/2021
Exclusive
09:41
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Marco De Santiago
Marco De Santiago, who was on Soul Train from 1976 to 1992, talks about his nerve-racking audition and reveals why he wasn't a fan of the iconic dance line.
12/30/2020
Exclusive
08:49
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Terrell Ferguson
Terrell Ferguson recalls how roller-skating in Venice Beach, CA, led to a shot on Soul Train, who inspired his groovy moves and how being a dancer on the show gave him legitimacy.
12/23/2020
Exclusive
29:12
Soul Train Awards 202020 in 30: Soul Train Awards 2020 Full Show Recap
Watch highlights from the Soul Train Awards 2020 including hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold's onstage chemistry, and show-stopping performances by Lucky Daye, Monica, Brandy and more.
12/07/2020
Exclusive
19:03
Soul Train Awards 2020House Party: Soul Train Edition
Learn some of the most memorable moves from the Soul Train line as a show dancer breaks down the choreography.
12/04/2020
Exclusive
06:49
Soul Train Awards 2020Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell Talk Hosting Duties
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, who in 2020 return to co-host the Soul Train Awards for the third year in a row, reflect on ways to improve the show.
12/04/2020
Exclusive
09:30
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Sally Achenbach
Sally Achenbach reveals the shady story behind how she became a Soul Train dancer, who inspired her sexy style and how she handled industry come-ons.
12/03/2020
Performance
05:04
Soul Train Awards 2020PJ Morton, Shanice and More Smash the Soul Cypher 2020
Iconic stars Stokley, Shanice, Chante Moore and PJ Morton restore to its rightful place with their Soul Cypher 2020 vocals.
11/30/2020
Exclusive
08:19
Soul Train Awards 2020Will You Be My Vocal Coach? - Elijah Blake
Elijah Blake breaks down his favorite vocal techniques, weighs in on the difference between performing in studio and live, and lists five singers to study for success in the music industry.
11/30/2020
Highlight
02:03
Soul Train Awards 2020The Stars Celebrate Lady of Soul Award Recipient Monica
Jermaine Dupri, Ella Mai, Toya Johnson, Dallas Austin and Erica Campbell discuss Lady of Soul honoree Monica's soulful voice, fearless confidence and authenticity.
11/29/2020
Performance
08:13
Soul Train Awards 2020Monica - "Trenches"/"Angel of Mine"/"So Gone" and More
Monica performs a medley of her hits including Trenches, Before You Walk Out of My Life, Angel of Mine, So Gone and Everything to Me at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Speech
02:48
Soul Train Awards 2020Monica Receives the Lady of Soul Award Presented by Ford
Industry veteran and music icon Monica accepts the Lady of Soul award, the highest honor at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
02:02
Soul Train Awards 2020Ella Nicole - "Easy"
Ella Nicole performs her song Easy on the U.S. Army Music Stage at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Highlight
01:00
Soul Train Awards 2020Anthony Hamilton Is Honored with Souls of Justice Award
At the Soul Train Awards 2020, Anthony Hamilton receives the Souls of Justice Award for his efforts in North Carolina to improve voter registration and to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
11/29/2020
Performance
03:35
Soul Train Awards 2020Snoh Aalegra - "I Want You Around"
Snoh Aalegra performs I Want You Around from her album Ugh, Those Feels Again at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021