Joshua Rogers - "Still Gon' Trust" 09/30/2021
Sunday Best Season 5 winner Joshua Rogers sings about maintaining hope in the face of uncertainty in the music video for his inspirational track "Still Gon' Trust."
Watching
Exclusive
05:18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Why We Love Cardi B
Cardi B captivated the industry when she burst onto the scene, but she's proven she's more than an overnight sensation with her personality, hustle, talent, style and humor.
09/22/2021
Performance
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
03:47
Performance
05:54
Performance
03:06
KB - "Masterpiece"
Tampa native, father and gospel artist KB models compassion and kindness in the music video for his single "Masterpiece."
09/30/2021
Exclusive
03:48
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021No Skips: Album of the Year
From T.I. to Lil Wayne to Drake, many rappers have won the BET Hip Hop Awards Album of the Year award after releasing certified bangers that provided the industry with epic soundtracks.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
04:33
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Why We Love Drake
BET lists the many reasons why the multi-talented artist Drake deserves our love, from his dope rhymes and legit acting chops, to his extensive charity work and open affection for his mom.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
06:53
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Fact or Cap
After GRIP, D Smoke, DNA, Fivio Foreign and Tierra Whack hear statements about hip-hop culture, they must determine which ones are true and which ones are false.
10/05/2021
Highlight
05:47
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Fat Joe Found a New Hobby During COVID-19
Fat Joe talks about interviewing his friends on "The Fat Joe Show," Big Tigger remembers exciting moments on Rap City, and the guys discuss hustlers in the hip-hop industry.
10/05/2021
Highlight
08:47
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Jermaine Dupri Chats About Fat Joe's Heated Instagram Live
Hip-hop mogul Jermaine Dupri talks about Fat Joe's Instagram Live incident, the likelihood of a So So Def and Bad Boy tour, why southern artists have dominated the industry and more.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:28
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Yung Bleu Wins Best New Hip Hop Artist
Yung Bleu gives a shout-out to his entire team while accepting the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
03:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rising Hip-Hop Stars Go Off in the Lyricism Cypher
GRIP, D Smoke, Smino and Tierra Whack come through with some unforgettable one-liners in the lyricism cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
02:21
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Baby Keem - "family ties"
Rapper Baby Keem performs his single "family ties" from his debut studio album, "The Melodic Blue," at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
02:45
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Latto - "SoufSide" and "Big Energy"
Atlanta rapper Latto gives an energetic and explosive performance of "SoufSide" followed by her song "Big Energy" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:07
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Nab Best Hip Hop Video
Rapper Remy Ma accepts the Best Hip Hop Video award on behalf of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their hit song “WAP.”
10/05/2021
Performance
04:14
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Nell - "Fye Fye"
Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe brings tons of energy to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage as he performs his single "Fye Fye" alongside Fat Nwigwe and Nell.
10/05/2021
Highlight
08:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Nelly Performs His Hits with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall
Nelly takes the stage with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 to perform his iconic hits "Country Grammar," "Ride wit Me," "Hot in Herre" and more.
10/05/2021
