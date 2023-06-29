Behind the Scenes of "Where the Party At"

06/29/2023

Bianca Bonnie pulls back the curtain on production of her "Where the Party At" music video, a collaboration between BET and McDonald's celebrating 50 years of hip hop.

More

Watching

02:35

