The Clipse Reunion Anticipation
08/16/2024
The legendary hip-hop duo the Clipse are back, performing live and working on their new album Let God Sort Em Out.
00:59
50 Cent Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Grandfather Curtis Jackson Sr.
50 Cent shares a heartfelt tribute on Instagram after his grandfather's passing.
08/02/2024
01:19
Lil Wayne's 90s Notebook Up for Auction
Lil Wayne's 90s lyric notebook up for $5 million auction.
08/06/2024
01:09
Big Sean Shares Why Marriage to Jhené Aiko Isn't Happening Yet
Big Sean discusses why he hasn't married Jhené Aiko.
08/06/2024
01:00
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees Shock Fans with Tour Cancellation
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees cancel U.S. tour dates, overseas still on.
08/07/2024
01:10
Vybz Kartel Focuses on Health After Release from Prison
Vybz Kartel focuses on health, addressing Graves’ disease post-prison.
08/08/2024
01:02
Kodak Black Delivers Anti-Drug Message to Florida Youth
Kodak Black promotes anti-drug use to a Florida youth football team.
08/08/2024
00:59
Janet Jackson Takes Over Las Vegas with New Residency
Janet Jackson’s thrilling new Vegas residency promises an epic show.
08/09/2024
01:06
Travis Scott Arrested in Paris After Luxury Hotel Brawl
Travis Scott arrested in Paris following a hotel altercation.
08/10/2024
01:15
Barack Obama Drops Must-Hear 2024 Summer Playlist
Barack Obama’s 2024 summer playlist is packed with hits and hidden gems for the season.
08/14/2024
01:10
Tyrese Fires Back After Controversial Marvin Gaye-Inspired Anthem
Tyrese defends his Marvin Gaye-inspired national anthem amid criticism.
08/14/2024
00:59
01:11
Tank Claims Chris Brown Surpassed Michael Jackson, Fans React
Tank’s bold statement about Chris Brown surpassing Michael Jackson sparks debate on social media.
08/16/2024
01:15
August Alsina Reveals His Truth About Sexuality
August Alsina shares his journey and discusses his sexuality in a candid new interview, sparking widespread discussion and support.
08/19/2024
01:10
Cardi B Defends Vybz Kartel Against Online Criticism
Cardi B supports Vybz Kartel, addressing negative comments during his health struggles.
08/21/2024
01:06
Latto Makes History as First Solo Female ATL Rapper with No. 1 Album
Latto becomes the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to achieve a No. 1 rap album, marking a major milestone in her career.
08/21/2024
01:00
Will Snoop Dogg Play LL Cool J in His Biopic?
LL Cool J suggests Snoop Dogg for his biopic, sparking debates over this unexpected choice.
08/21/2024
01:06
Did Latto’s Estranged Father Steal and Spread Rumors?
Latto accuses her estranged father of theft and spreading Illuminati rumors, igniting online controversy.
08/22/2024
01:10
Juvenile Slams American Airlines for Downgrade
Juvenile criticizes American Airlines for downgrading his first-class seat, sparking debate over passenger treatment.
08/22/2024
01:22
Sexyy Red Invites Kodak Black on Tour After Emotional Post
Sexyy Red invites Kodak Black on tour after his emotional post, sparking fan excitement.
08/22/2024
01:03
Omarion’s Celibacy Journey Ignites Debate
Omarion’s revelation about his celibacy journey sparks intense debate, as fans react to his views on love, discipline, and personal growth.
08/23/2024
