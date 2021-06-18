Pooh Shiesty Has His Eyes On The Prize 06/18/2021
Co-signed by Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty is revitalizing the Memphis music scene as the city's fastest rising superstar.
BET Awards 2021 Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist for 2021.
06/15/2021
01:13
BET Awards 2021 Album of the Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which album should win Best Album of 2021
06/15/2021
01:16
Pharrell Williams Will Open "Bespoke Learning" School for Low-Income Families In Virginia
"If the system is fixed and unfair, then it needs to be broken," the entertainer said.
06/15/2021
01:30
Undefeated: Here Is Why J. Cole Remains Indispensable
J. Cole is a hip hop mastermind, who continues to give audiences exactly what they need.
06/18/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best Male Hip Hop Artist Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who should win Best Male Hip Hop Artist of 2021
06/16/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best Female Hip Hop Artist Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should winBest Female Hip Hop Artist of 2021
06/17/2021
01:12
Money Conscious! Rick Ross Says He Cuts His Own Grass And Flies Commercial
In an interview with Forbes, Ross stated that he is cost-efficient while enjoying the finer things in life.
06/17/2021
03:42
Sevyn Streeter featuring Chris Brown & A$AP Ferg - "Guilty"
Sevyn Streeter shows off her phenomenal dance moves in the music video for her sultry single 'Guilty,' featuring vocals from Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg and directed by Young Chang.
06/17/2021
04:01
Titus Showers - "We Need You"
Gospel singer Titus Showers looks to God for answers in the music video for 'We Need You,' directed by Alexander Le'Jo.
06/17/2021
01:30
03:22
Cameron Forbes - "If I Was White"
In the music video for his single "If I Was White," singer Cameron Forbes addresses social issues that affect Black communities.
06/18/2021
01:30
Bruno Mars: Soul And Funk's Super-Talent
24 karat gold isn't bright enough to dull Bruno's star power.
06/19/2021
01:35
When Quality And Quantity Merge, Chris Brown Delivers Effortlessly
Craftsmanship. Choreography. Consistency. Need we say more?
06/20/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Video of the Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should winVideo of the Year of 2021
06/21/2021
01:12
Macy Gray Calls For U.S. Flag Redesign: "It Is Tattered, Dated, Divisive"
The Grammy-winning singer wants the flag to represent all states and all people in the U.S.
06/21/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best New Artist Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win Best New Artist of 2021
06/22/2021
01:30
Keeping Us On Full: Here's Why Tank Is One Of R&B's Saviors
His vocal acrobatics, tone and sex appeal keeps music lovers coming back for more.
06/22/2021
02:44
Wale featuring Chris Brown - "Angles"
Wale teams up with Chris Brown to tap into his feelings in this music video for "Angles," directed by Daniel CZ.
06/25/2021
01:30
The Evolution Of Nas Is Triumphant, With The Bars To Back It Up
From his jaw-dropping story telling to his ear for hard-knocking beats, Nas' body of work speaks for itself.
06/21/2021
