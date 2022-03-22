Women's History Month: Erin Jackson Inspires Others With Her Determination 03/25/2022
The 29-year-old was the first Black woman to win a gold medal in speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Kandi Burruss To Leave 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' If Phaedra Parks Returns
"I just don't think that she and I need to interact," the singer stated during a recent interview, saying the situation is "not fixable."
03/22/2022
Will Smith Increased Salaries Of 'King Richard' Cast After Aunjanue Ellis Wrote Him A Letter
"After you get the job, the fight is not over. You know you have to fight for equal pay," Ellis revealed during a recent interview.
03/22/2022
'Shark Tank's' Daymond John Calls March Madness 'Modern-Day Slavery'
"I think this is modern-day slavery, and they're just giving them a little bit of a crumb," the FUBU co-founder told TMZ.
03/22/2022
Women's History Month: Halle Berry Is An Undeniable Force In Hollywood
The Cleveland, Ohio native is the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002 and is still the only Black woman to have won the award.
03/23/2022
'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Revealed
"Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing," said his manager in a statement.
03/23/2022
Angela Bassett Promises The 'Black Panther' Sequel Will 'Top' The First One
She also reflected on her time with Chadwick Boseman, who she called "a leader, amazing talent" with a "big heart [and] great intellect."
03/23/2022
Raven-Symoné Walks Off ‘Raven’s Home’ Set Over Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
"We are walking out today in support of this ridiculous bill... we don't like it! We're walking out. It's stupid. We love everyone," she said on Instagram.
03/24/2022
Deion Sanders Blasts NFL Scouts Absent From Jackson State Pro Day
"You 10 that's missing, if I catch you at Mississippi State or Ole Miss, it's going to be a problem," the coach warned.
03/24/2022
Ms. Pat Says She Doesn't Workshop Jokes With Her Family Before Performing Onstage
The standup comedian spoke with BET.com about her Netflix special 'Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy' and why she thinks her wisecracking jokes are relatable.
03/25/2022
Will Packer Says Producing The Oscars Was A 'Challenge' He Needed To Overcome
Shayla Cowan, who also serves as a co-producer for the ceremony, shares the process she and Packer went through to have three women hosts this year.
03/25/2022
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Apple Watts Hospitalized And Unresponsive After Major Car Crash
She was reportedly life-flighted to a nearby hospital after her Mercedes and a pickup truck collided, causing her car to flip over several times before catching on fire.
03/25/2022
Morris Chestnut Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame And Wishes He 'Studied' More After His Big Break
"If I knew when I was first starting out that I would still be here, I would have focused more on the craft. I would have studied like crazy in the beginning," he said.
03/25/2022
Pregnant Rihanna Doppelgänger Causes A Scene In Brazil
This Rihanna lookalike let fans touch her belly and even conducted an interview on the local news.
03/28/2022
Will Smith And Chris Rock Share Extremely Tense Moment On Oscar Stage
“Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth," Smith told Rock.
03/28/2022
Kobe Bryant Estate And Nike Announce New Long Term Deal
Bryant's initial endorsement deal expired less than a year ago.
03/28/2022
Tiffany Haddish Responds To Will Smith Slap At Oscars: 'It Was The Most Beautiful Thing'
"Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," the comedian and actress said.
03/29/2022
Richard Williams Breaks His Silence On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars
Williams' son, Chavoita LeSane, revealed his father was surprised just like everyone else.
03/29/2022
Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence Responding To Will Smith Slap At Oscars
She posted a brief message on Instagram.
03/30/2022
Chris Rock's Summer Comedy Tour Ticket Sales And Prices Rise After Will Smith Slap
TickPick notes that the surge of ticket prices have also risen from a minimum of $46 per ticket on March 18 to now a minimum of $341.
03/30/2022
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022