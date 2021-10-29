Kyle Rittenhouse Collapses In Tears As He Testifies In Own Defense at Homicide Trial 11/11/2021
As the defense case begins, the accused shooter becomes emotional as he describes the moment he says he was ambushed.
Howard University President Says Occupation Protest At Student Center "Must End"
Dozens of students are camped outside the Blackburn University Center to protest unsanitary housing conditions and other issues.
10/29/2021
01:20
Two Cops Indicted In Death Of Man Shot 76 Times During Raid
Jamarion Robinson was killed in 2016 when officers tried to enter his girlfriend's apartment.
10/29/2021
01:09
Philadelphia To Prohibit Cops From Enforcing Minor Traffic Infractions To End Driving While Black Incidents
Philly cops will no longer enforce minor infractions, such as broken brake lights or vehicle registration issues, but instead must issue a warning or citation by mail.
11/02/2021
01:15
Gunshots Ring Out While St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Gives Speech On Gun Violence
She said she hears "a lullaby of gunshots" on a nightly basis, and coincidentally nearby gunfire proved her point.
11/02/2021
01:14
Alpo Martinez, Who Inspired Cam'ron's "Paid In Full" Character, Killed In Harlem Drive-By Shooting
Police found Martinez, who was struck multiple times in the arm, chest, and chin sitting behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram truck.
11/02/2021
01:41
Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Victim Makes Surprising Admission During Trial
Gaige Grosskreutz's testimony could change the course of the defense.
11/09/2021
01:38
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Granddaughter Addresses Voting Rights
In an interview with ABC News, the eighth-grader said, "I do consider myself an activist. Anyone who uses their platform for good, that's what activism is all about."
11/09/2021
01:12
Federal Investigators Find Missing Georgia Autistic Teen Hiding In Suspect's Closet In New York
Jahon Fuller was found hiding in a closet in a suburban Westchester County home occupied by Mark Valente, whom cops believed lured him 900 miles north.
11/09/2021
01:29
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Aaron Rodgers About Vaccination Status: "[He] Deliberately Lied"
The Green Bay Packers quarterback has not responded to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's comments but has complained the "woke" mob is attacking him.
11/10/2021
01:14
Human Remains Discovered In Search For Missing Geologist Daniel Robinson Are Not His
Robinson's father and a private investigator said the remains do not appear to be that of the geologist.
11/10/2021
01:39
01:29
Cop Who Killed Breonna Taylor Appeals To Get His Job Back In Louisville Police Department
An investigation conducted determined the three officers; Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, should not have fired shots in the fatal botched raid.
11/11/2021
01:07
Adam "Pacman" Jones Sentenced For Assault
The former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback was convicted of punching and kicking a man, causing him to lose consciousness.
11/11/2021
01:26
White House Advises Americans To "Strongly Consider" Leaving Haiti Amid Hostage Crisis, Instability
The recommendation comes amid a gang-aggravated fuel shortage and a hostage crisis where 17 Christian missionaries have been held against their will for more than three weeks.
11/11/2021
01:28
LeBron James Reacts To Kyle Rittenhouse Crying On The Stand During His Murder Trial
The Los Angeles Laker made his first public comment via Twitter about the Kenosha shooter, accused of killing two Black Lives Matter protesters and injuring another.
11/12/2021
01:06
Jam Master Jay: Feds Won't Pursue Death Penalty Against Suspects
Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington were arrested in 2020 after Jay was gunned down in Queens in 2002, but will not face the death penalty if they are found guilty.
11/12/2021
01:17
Chicago Police Sgt. Involved In Botched Raid Of Social Worker's Home Faces Termination
The video shows that the police handcuffed the social worker naked while searching the wrong apartment.
11/15/2021
01:14
Ben Crump To Represent Over 200 People In Astroworld Lawsuits
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said that Travis Scott should have stopped the show, but Scott's spokesperson told CBS 'This Morning' that "he was not responsible for this."
11/15/2021
01:18
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: 500 Wisconsin National Guard Troops Activated Ahead Of Verdict
The national guard is being deployed in preparation for whatever verdict comes down, which could cause massive protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the U.S.
11/15/2021
01:13
Judge Allowed Kyle Rittenhouse To Randomly Select The 12 Jurors Who Will Decide His Fate
Juror numbers were written on pieces of paper and placed into a metal raffle drum, which was spun with a crank, where the 18-year-old randomly selected from the tumbler.
11/17/2021
